13,000 strong: AIBC Eurasia 2026 sets the stage for a bigger 2027



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six years on since our intrepid 2021 launch in Dubai, and AIBC Eurasia shows no signs of slowing down. With 13,000 delegates turning out for the 2026 event, held this week in Dubai’s Festival City, the momentum is one fuelled by optimism for growth and opportunity.



A tale of two cities



Speaking of growth, next year is set to be no exception. We’re expecting to host 14,000 delegates, not just from the MENA markets, but internationally. The summit will also head to Ras Al Khaimah, where a full-day workshop and tour of Wynn Al Marjan Island, home to the new Wynn resort, will take place ahead of the Dubai summit. With works expected to conclude by Q1 of 2027, guests will be amongst the first to experience the resort before it officially launches.



Save up to $800 on AIBC Eurasia 2027 summit tickets



Secure your spot at AIBC Eurasia 2027 with an exclusive early bird offer. Delegates quick to the post when purchasing tickets by 28 February 2026 qualify for substantial savings on the Dubai summit, saving up to $800 with this time-limited offer.



With all that said: Here’s what caught our eyes over the past three days.



A powerful call to action



As is tradition, the Awards, which were powered by Oddin.gg, also played host to two charitable auctions in aid of the SiGMA Foundation, the Group’s charitable arm. An opportunity for delegates to connect more closely to the communities they work alongside, the auction is a powerful call to action to deliver meaningful and impactful change globally. In a tremendous show of support, delegates came together to raise over €100,000 in bids. Projects championed this year focus on providing crucial funding for healthcare and education. A percentage of ticket sales for the event is also diverted to the Foundation, tying the summits closely to its philanthropic efforts.



A number of the bidders themselves were also honoured on the awards stage, including Haddzy, who took home Best Streamer for 2026. Meanwhile SoftConstruct, an innovative tech solutions provider powering the AIBC Eurasia summit this year, stood out with their generous bids, which saw them take home three artworks at the Eurasia Auction.



Other notable winners included industry OGs, such as SOFTSWISS, winner of the Best Aggregator award and Payment Center, winner of the Best Payment Provider, as well as newcomers on the scene - Riddicks Partners, who claimed Best Multi-Vertical Affiliate Network for 2026. It was also no surprise that Bilyan Balinof - the charismatic and forward-thinking Founder and CEO of Vegas Legends - was recognised for his role as an outstanding contributor to the industry this year. Payment Center was also honoured during the Hall of Game, where Founder Arsen Akopyan was acknowledged alongside Vigen Badalyan, Co-Founder of SoftContronstruct.



The right people at the right time



There was no doubt that the emirate would deliver when it came to networking. Known for their outstanding hospitality and superb venues, there could be no better place to host our events this year.



Opening the event on the 9th, the SiGMA Nexus Elite Golf Tour, which was powered by ATFX, saw balmy weather as delegates turned out for the inaugural launch at the Trump International Golf Club. With prizes including a Rolex watch and, through ATF’s patronage of The Duke of Edinburgh Cup, three seats to attend the Duke of Edinburgh qualifiers, the event was well attended. Forty tee times were secured, forming ten four-ball teams in a shotgun-start format that ensured energy, pace and interaction from the opening drive. Play began at 10:00 and continued through a full eighteen holes until early afternoon, allowing stops for breakfast and lunch.



Delegates were also treated to views of the iconic Dubai Marina in a fun icebreaker activity aboard the Dutch Oriental megayacht - Lotus. Like a millpond, the creek was an unruffled stretch of cool waters as they sailed out to sea, leaving a shimmering display of city skyscrapers in their wake.



All good things must come to an end though. And it was left to the SiGMA Closing Party to once more bring things home in style. Shaking up the traditional club vibe was the Helipad by Frozen Cherry. Converted from an old landing pad, panoramic views made the venue an unexpectedly cool choice for the closing event. Open to all ticket holders it brought people together for one final hurrah, to celebrate deals made, new ideas, and the strengthening of friendships both old and new. Headlined by iLee, the sound was bold and hypnotic, with a lineup that included JEA, Heroine, and Yuliya Sehen, designed to carry guests through until dawn.



High-level delegations and special guests

SiGMA Group successfully hosted a high-level government and diplomatic delegation of nearly 70 attendees at AIBC Eurasia 2026, including representatives from royal offices, government agencies, regulatory bodies, and embassies. The delegation participated in curated exhibition tours, bilateral meetings with operators, conference sessions, the AIBC Awards Night, and private networking dinners, providing a comprehensive B2G experience. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the exhibition floor, meet with operators and exhibitors, and participate in conference discussions covering industry trends, regulatory frameworks, and innovation opportunities. The program created meaningful engagement for both government representatives and private sector clients.

The summit also welcomed football icon, Paris Saint-Germain legend and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi. The PSG legend made a special appearance at the 1x booth on the 11th, where he interacted with guests, handed out gifts and signed jerseys for a lucky few.



A conversation worth having



At the heart of it all was the conference. Conversations from opening panels taking place on the 9th at the Vista Lounge were carried through onto the stages at the Festival Arena on the 10th and 11th. Expert-led panels, demos, and keynotes delivered on topics that matter, moving beyond the hype to tackle real time issues.



An emerging theme was the still deep crack between crypto and the every day user. Mattiaw Mende, Founder and CEO of Bonuz believes the next wave of Web3 could help close the gap. The industry is still in its infancy, he concludes. “Blockchain has traditionally always been used “The jargon feels alienating. The solution is not to replace systems, but to stabilize them. Blockchain has superpowers that go far beyond fintech.”



Benjamin Notini, Co-Founder of Xtrends, noted during a panel at the Vista Lounge that the industry is still young and facing an educational barrier. “Most people don’t know how to use crypto,” he explained, adding that this extra layer of education means many traditional marketing methods fail because “they’re not really trusted.”

Meanwhile, Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City looks at how places such as Ras Al Khaimah are making a name for themselves as emerging silicon valleys.



“We think that RAK is no longer a place, but a platform.” His mission is simple. It’s one he calls ‘business nirvana’ – “we want to ‘take away the friction, so innovators can focus on what they do best – inventing and building the future.” Free zones, he concludes, are no longer administrative hubs – they are innovation engines, driving companies towards their end goal: success.



“History will remember this decade as the one where technology’s centre of power has shifted. It is moving from West to East. The global tech hubs we all think of today are moving, the talent, the ideas – it’s all moving East.”



In a similar vein, H.E. Sheikha Jawaher Al Khalifa believes we are ‘living through a defining moment in human history, where intelligence is no longer confined to the human mind.

“In the UAE, the future is not something we wait for, but something we deliberately design.’

With new tech fast shaping how we make decisions, predicting behaviour and moulding markets, the question of who holds ethical authority over artificial minds becomes a pertinent one. ​ “Ambition without ethics is fragile, intelligence without leadership is dangerous. The future belongs to those who lead with values, and we are ready to lead it.”



Join us in Cape Town



SiGMA Africa lands in Cape Town from 03–05 March 2026 and draws 3,000 to a rising frontier of innovation and ambition. Supported by over 15 regulatory authorities, SiGMA Africa continues its commitment to strengthening compliance frameworks, and connecting operators and regulators in cross-border dialogue through high-level roundtable, strategic discussions and workshops. If you haven’t already, get your ticket here.

About AIBC

AIBC is a global summit series that covers blockchain, AI, and digital assets. The organization started in Malta and has since grown into one of the largest event platforms in the space, with annual gatherings in Dubai, Manila, and other key markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

