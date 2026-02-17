Enlight Renewable Energy Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

All of the amounts disclosed in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 ending December 31, 2025. Registration links for the Company’s earnings English and Hebrew conference call and webcasts can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Financial Highlights

12 months ending December 31, 2025

Revenues and income of $582m, up 46% year over year

Net income of $161m, up 142% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $438m, up 51% year over year

of $438m, up 51% year over year Cash flow from Operating activities2 of $283m, up 11% year over year

3 months ending December 31, 2025

Revenues and income of $152m, up 46% year over year

Net income of $21m, up 153% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA of $99m, up 51% year over year

Cash flow from Operating activities of $75m, up 38% year over year

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the reconciliation table in Appendix 2. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

2 Interest payments and receipts are classified as cash flows from financing and investing activities, respectively, rather than as cash flows from operating activities. Adjustments were made for the years 2023–2025 following a change in accounting policy; for further details, see Appendix 4 in the Earning release

Summary of key financial results for 4Q25 and 2025

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

($ millions) Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 % change Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 % change Revenues and Income 152 104 46% 582 399 46% Net Income 21 8 153% 161 66 142% Adjusted EBITDA 99 65 51% 438 289 51% Cash Flow from Operating Activities 75 54 38% 283 255 11%



2026 guidance

Financial guidance

Total revenues and income3 are expected to range between $755m and $785m, a 32% increase (at the midpoint) from 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $545m and $565m, a 27% increase (at the midpoint) from 2025.

Key assumptions underlying the forecast:

Approximately 90% of the electricity volumes expected to be generated in 2026 will be sold at fixed prices through PPAs or hedges.

Exchange rates are based on 2026 forward curves.

Of the projected revenues and income, 39% are expected to be denominated in USD, 34% in ILS, and 27% in EUR.

Construction and commissioning

Expected commissioning of 1.1 FGW 4 , added to the current operational component of the portfolio (3.9 FGW), representing approximately $137m of annualized revenues and income and $107m of annualized adjusted EBITDA.

, added to the current operational component of the portfolio (3.9 FGW), representing approximately $137m of annualized revenues and income and $107m of annualized adjusted EBITDA. In addition, the company estimates that during 2026 it will begin construction of projects totaling 3 to 4 FGW, leading to a total capacity under construction of 6.5 to 7.5 FGW.

The operating and under construction components of the portfolio are expected to total 10.4 to 11.4 FGW by the end of 2026, representing annualized revenues (year-end 2028) of $1.8 to $2 billion in full operation.

3 Total revenues and income include revenues from the sale of electricity along with income from tax benefits from US projects amounting to $160-180m.

4 FGW (Factored GW) is the company’s consolidated metric combining generation and storage capacity into a uniform figure based on the ratio of construction costs. Current weighted average construction cost ratio is 3.5 GWh of storage per 1 GW of generation: FGW = GW + GWh / 3.5.

Adi Leviatan, CEO of Enlight Renewable Energy: “Enlight concludes 2025 with strong results and clear execution momentum. This year, we once again demonstrated our strength in developing and advancing a broad and diversified project portfolio from the development stages, through construction, grid connection and operations. As we enter 2026, the company expects another year of meaningful growth and strong execution momentum, with an accelerated pace of construction and commissioning, alongside the development of new growth engines. As electricity demand surges and is expected to continue rising, renewable energy is the most cost effective and fastest solution to meet this demand. Under these market conditions, Enlight is well positioned to continue to lead, with a proven global strategy and robust execution capabilities.”

Portfolio Review

This quarter Enlight continued to expand its portfolio and advance projects through the various phases of development. As of the earning release date, Enlight’s total portfolio is comprised of 20.6 GW of generation capacity and 61 GWh energy storage (totaling 38 FGW), an increase of 26% from the total portfolio of 30.2 FGW at the end of 2024. Of this, the mature component of the portfolio (including operating projects, projects under construction or in pre-construction) contains 6.4 GW generation capacity and 17.5 GWh of storage (11.4 FGW in total), an increase of 33% from the mature component of 8.6 FGW at the end of 2024. Enlight’s mature storage component, a primary growth engine for the company, has surged by 105% over the past 12 months.

The growth of the mature component stems primarily from the completion of development for the CO Bar complex, a mega-project and one of the largest in the US. Located in Arizona, the complex comprises five phases with a total capacity of approximately 1.2 GW of solar generation and 4 GWh of energy storage capacity (approximately 2.4 FGW).

Enlight has completed the final development milestones for the project, including the signing of a 1 GW grid connection agreement and a long-term availability Energy Storage Agreement (ESA) for Phases 4 and 5, which have a combined storage capacity of approximately 3.2 GWh (approximately 0.9 FGW). Following the achievement of these milestones, Phases 4 and 5 transitioned from the advanced development pipeline to the pre-construction pipeline, joining Phases 1 through 3 in the mature component of our portfolio. CODs are expected during the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.

The total expected investment in the complex is estimated at $2,860 - $3,010 million, and $1,550–$1,630 million net of tax benefits. In its first full year of operation, the complex is expected to generate an EBITDA of approximately $209 - $219 million, with an unlevered project yield ranging from 13.1% to 13.5%. This yield demonstrates Enlight’s "Connect and Expand" strategy, which focuses on optimizing existing grid connection infrastructure and maximizing project returns.

As of the earnings release date, Enlight has met Safe Harbor requirements, securing eligibility for US tax benefits for a total capacity of 13.2 FGW. Of this total, 4.3 FGW secured Safe Harbor status within the last three months. This capacity encompasses the entire mature component of the U.S. portfolio (6.4 FGW), as well as approximately 6.8 FGW of projects in the advanced development and development components. In addition, 18 FGW with high likelihood to achieve grid interconnection, having completed the System Impact Study.

The composition of Enlight’s portfolio appears in the following table:

Component Status FGW Annual revenues &

income run rate5($m) Operating Commercial operation 3.9 ~750-770 Under construction Under construction 3.5 ~700 Pre-construction 0-12 months to start of construction 4.0 ~600 Total Mature Portfolio Mature 11.4 ~$2,050-2,070m Advanced development 13-24 months to start of construction 6.4 N/A Development 2+ years to start of construction 21.3 N/A Total Portfolio 38.0 N/A

5 As of February 16, 2026 (“the Approval Date”).



Operating component of the portfolio: 3.9 FGW In the last twelve months, Enlight’s operating component expanded by 29%, primarily due to the commercial operation of Quail Ranch and Roadrunner (with aggregated capacity of 0.8 FGW) in the fourth quarter of 2025, doubling the operational portfolio in the U.S. Operating portfolio generates annualized revenues and income run rate of approximately $760m.



Under construction component of the portfolio: 3.5 FGW During the last 12 months construction has commenced in projects with capacity totaling 2.6 FGW. The under-construction component includes four major projects in the U.S. with a total capacity of 2.9 FGW, all benefit from long-term Busbar PPA agreements.



The following projects in the U.S. advanced to the under-construction component:

Phases 1 and 2 in the CO Bar complex, totaling approximately 1 FGW advanced to under-construction. Crimson Orchard in Idaho, U.S., with solar generation capacity of 120 MW and storage capacity of 400 MWh (approximately 230 FMW). Another project that advanced to under-construction during 2025 is Snowflake A in Arizona, U.S., with solar generation capacity of 594 MW and storage capacity of 1,900 MWh (approximately 1.1 FGW). The project is expected to become operational in the second half of 2027. This is the first phase of the Snowflake complex and its larger second phase is in the advanced development component. Both phases have a joint grid connection of 1 GW. Snowflake is an example of Enlight’s Connect and Expand strategy, which drives lower risk and maximizes returns.



Under construction projects are expected to contribute ~$700m to annual revenues and income run rate during their first full year of operation.





Pre-construction component of the portfolio: 4 FGW During the past 12 months projects with a capacity amounting to more than 2.5 FGW advanced to pre-construction. Notable additions during the quarter:



Phases 4 and 5 of the CO Bar complex with storage capacity of 3.2 GWh (approximately 0.9 FGW) progressed from advanced development to pre-construction.



An agreement was signed for the acquisition of 51% from the Jupiter project in Germany (with an option to increase ownership to 60%), with an energy storage capacity of 2,000 MWh and solar generation of 150 MW (a total of 720 FMW). The project has secured grid connection of 500 MW. The total investment in the project is expected to amount to $559 - $587 million and the first year EBITDA is expected to amount to $82 - 87 million, reflecting an unlevered return of approximately 15%. The acquisition expands Enlight’s footprint in Germany, one of the world’s most attractive renewable energy markets. Additional projects that were added to pre-construction in the past 12 months:



Bertikow, an 860 MWh (246 FMW) stand-alone storage project acquired in Germany, marking Enlight’s first project in the country. Nardo Solar in Italy with Solar generation capacity of 100 MW. The project also includes storage capacity of 872 MWh (approximately 250 FMW) in pre-construction. Edison, a 208 MWh (59 FMW) stand-alone storage project acquired in Poland. 1,350 MWh (386 FMW) high-voltage storage projects in Israel. Pre-construction projects are expected to contribute ~$600m to the annual revenues and income run rate during their first full year of operation.



With the completion of the current Mature portfolio by year-end 2028, Enlight’s operating capacity is expected to rise to 12-13 FGW and to generate an annualized revenues and income run rate of $2.1-$2.3bn.

Advanced development component of the portfolio component: 6.4 FGW 4.6 FGW in the U.S., of which 2 FGW in follow-on projects as part of Enlight’s Connect and Expand strategy: Snowflake B (1.3 FGW) and Atrisco 2 (0.7 FGW). 89% of the capacity has met Safe Harbor requirements, securing eligibility for US tax benefits. 89% of the capacity have completed the System Impact Study, the key milestone in securing grid interconnection. The advanced development portfolio also includes 1 FGW in Europe and 0.8 FGW in MENA.

Development component of the portfolio: 20.2 FGW 13.8 FGW in the U.S. with broad geographic presence, including the WECC, PJM, SPP and MISO regions. 53% and 19% of the capacity completed the System Impact Study and has achieved Safe Harbor, respectively. The development portfolio also includes 2.7 FGW in Europe and 3.7 FGW in MENA.



Roadmap to Revenues and Income Run-Rate of ~$2.1-2.3bn by the end of 20286





6 Expected Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 70%-80% (including tax benefits) for the years shown. FGW (Factored GW) is a consolidated metric combining generation and storage capacity into a uniform figure based on the ratio of construction costs. The company’s current weighted average construction cost ratio is 3.5 GWh of storage per 1 GW of generation: FGW = GW + GWh / 3.5. The expected growth in 2028 encompasses the Company’s operations in all geographies. Expected growth relies on business plans which rely on development conditions and assumptions regarding electricity prices, and are contingent on current trends known to the Company at this time; The company's revenues from tax benefits are estimated at approximately 19-23% of the total revenues & income run rate for December 2025; approximately 24-28% of the total revenue run rate for December 2026, and approximately 28-33% of the total revenues & income run rate for December 2027 and December 2028.



Project and Corporate Finance

During 2025, the Company secured project finance from multiple sources: Financial close totaling approximately $1.4bn of loans for the Snowflake A project (1.1 FGW). Tax equity financing for the Roadrunner and Quail Ranch projects (0.8 FGW combined) totaling approximately $470m. Completion of a $350m mezzanine loan with competitive margins of 2.7% - 3.2% above SOFR and flexible drawdown and repayment terms, supporting the development and operational needs of projects now under construction in the U.S. Raising approximately $300m in share equity through a private placement to Israeli institutional investors and $245 million in debentures in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The sale of 44% of the Sunlight cluster generated cash flow of $50 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at the “topco” level 7 were $217m as at the balance sheet date.

were $217m as at the balance sheet date. As of the balance sheet date, the Company maintained $525m of credit facilities, of which $162m has been drawn. In addition, of approximately $1.5bn of LC and surety bond facilities, $713m was drawn at end of the quarter.

7 Including Enlight Renewable Energy, headquarter companies in Europe and the U.S. and Clenera, and excluding other subsidiaries and project-linked entities.



Financial Results Analysis

Revenues & Income by Segment ($ millions) For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

Segment Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 % change Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 % change MENA 49 34 44% 222 156 43% Europe 55 50 10% 200 197 1% U.S. 48 18 167% 159 37 333% Other 0 2 (100%) 1 9 (84%) Total Revenues & Income 152 104 46% 582 399 46%





Revenues & Income

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company’s total revenues and income increased to $152m, up from $104m last year, a growth rate of 46% year over year. This was composed of revenues from the sale of electricity, which rose 33% to $124m compared to $104m in the same period of 2024, as well as recognition of $28m in income from tax benefits compared to $11m in 3Q24.

Most of the increase is attributed to newly operational projects. In the past 12 months 452 MW and 1,535 MWh of new projects were connected to the grid and began selling electricity. An addition of $23 million is attributed to the Atrisco in the U.S which started operating at year-end 2024, while Roadrunner and Quail Ranch which started operating towards the end of 2025, contributed an addition of $8 million. In MENA, the increase in electricity trade activity in Israel and an increase in the Genesis project output due to favorable wind conditions, contributed an increase of $8 million combined. In Europe, the Pupin project in Serbia, which started operating towards the end of 2024, contributed $5 million to the increase in revenue and income. Exchange rates fluctuations, mainly the depreciation of the US dollar against the shekel and the euro, contributed $7 million to the increase in revenue and income.

Net Income

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reported a net income of $21m, compared to $8m in the same period last year, an increase of 153%. The growth is attributed to the growth in revenues and income ($48 million), while exchange rates fluctuations contributed $7 million. These were partially offset by an increase of $13 million in operating expenses, an increase of $12 million in depreciation and amortization (mainly attributed to newly recognized depreciation expenses in new projects), and an increase of $10 million in finance and tax expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA8

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA grew by 51% to $99m in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $65m for the same period in 2024. Growth in revenues and income was offset by an increase of $11m in cost of sales linked to the addition of new projects, and an increase of $3m in G&A and Development expenses.

8 The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please refer to the reconciliation table in Appendix 2.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”). A reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, finance expenses, taxes on income and share in losses of equity accounted investees and minus finance income and non-recurring portions of other income, net. For the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services procured by the Company are included in other income, net. Compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services reflects the profits the Company would have generated under regular operating conditions and is therefore included in Adjusted EBITDA. With respect to gains (losses) from asset disposals, as part of Enlight’s strategy to accelerate growth and reduce the need for equity financing, the Company sells parts of or the entirety of selected renewable project assets from time to time, and therefore includes realized gains or losses from these asset disposals in Adjusted EBITDA. In the case of partial assets disposals, Adjusted EBITDA includes only the actual consideration less the book value of the assets sold. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA is indicative of operational performance and ongoing profitability and uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance and for planning and forecasting purposes.

Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under IFRS. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under IFRS. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate the non-IFRS financial measures that we use differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. All of these limitations could reduce the usefulness of our non-IFRS financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measure, Net Income, and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA provided below to Net Income and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and plans, capabilities of the Company’s project portfolio and achievement of operational objectives, market opportunity, utility demand and potential growth, discussions with commercial counterparties and financing sources, pricing trends for materials, progress of Company projects, including anticipated timing of related approvals and project completion and anticipated production delays, the Company’s future financial results, expected impact from various regulatory developments and anticipated trade sanctions, expectations regarding wind production, electricity prices and windfall taxes, and Revenues and Income and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the expected timing of completion of our ongoing projects, and the Company’s anticipated cash requirements and financing plans , are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible,” “forecasts,” “aims” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to site suitable land for, and otherwise source, renewable energy projects and to successfully develop and convert them into Operational Projects; availability of, and access to, interconnection facilities and transmission systems; our ability to obtain and maintain governmental and other regulatory approvals and permits, including environmental approvals and permits; construction delays, operational delays and supply chain disruptions leading to increased cost of materials required for the construction of our projects, as well as cost overruns and delays related to disputes with contractors; disruptions in trade caused by political, social or economic instability in regions where our components and materials are made; our suppliers’ ability and willingness to perform both existing and future obligations; competition from traditional and renewable energy companies in developing renewable energy projects; potential slowed demand for renewable energy projects and our ability to enter into new offtake contracts on acceptable terms and prices as current offtake contracts expire; offtakers’ ability to terminate contracts or seek other remedies resulting from failure of our projects to meet development, operational or performance benchmarks; exposure to market prices in some of our offtake contracts; various technical and operational challenges leading to unplanned outages, reduced output, interconnection or termination issues; the dependence of our production and revenue on suitable meteorological and environmental conditions, and our ability to accurately predict such conditions; our ability to enforce warranties provided by our counterparties in the event that our projects do not perform as expected; government curtailment, energy price caps and other government actions that restrict or reduce the profitability of renewable energy production; electricity price volatility, unusual weather conditions (including the effects of climate change, could adversely affect wind and solar conditions), catastrophic weather-related or other damage to facilities, unscheduled generation outages, maintenance or repairs, unanticipated changes to availability due to higher demand, shortages, transportation problems or other developments, environmental incidents, or electric transmission system constraints and the possibility that we may not have adequate insurance to cover losses as a result of such hazards; our dependence on certain operational projects for a substantial portion of our cash flows; our ability to continue to grow our portfolio of projects through successful acquisitions; changes and advances in technology that impair or eliminate the competitive advantage of our projects or upsets the expectations underlying investments in our technologies; our ability to effectively anticipate and manage cost inflation, interest rate risk, currency exchange fluctuations and other macroeconomic conditions that impact our business; our ability to retain and attract key personnel; our ability to manage legal and regulatory compliance and litigation risk across our global corporate structure; our ability to protect our business from, and manage the impact of, cyber-attacks, disruptions and security incidents, as well as acts of terrorism or war; changes to existing renewable energy industry policies and regulations that present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to renewable energy projects; the reduction, elimination or expiration of government incentives or benefits for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy; our ability to effectively manage the global expansion of the scale of our business operations; our ability to perform to expectations in our new line of business involving the construction of PV systems for municipalities in Israel; our ability to effectively manage our supply chain and comply with applicable regulations with respect to international trade relations, the impact of tariffs on the cost of construction and our ability to mitigate such impact, sanctions, export controls and anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws; our ability to effectively comply with Environmental Health and Safety and other laws and regulations and receive and maintain all necessary licenses, permits and authorizations; our performance of various obligations under the terms of our indebtedness (and the indebtedness of our subsidiaries that we guarantee) and our ability to continue to secure project financing on attractive terms for our projects; limitations on our management rights and operational flexibility due to our use of tax equity arrangements; potential claims and disagreements with partners, investors and other counterparties that could reduce our right to cash flows generated by our projects; our ability to comply with increasingly complex tax laws of various jurisdictions in which we currently operate as well as the tax laws in jurisdictions in which we intend to operate in the future; the unknown effect of the dual listing of our ordinary shares on the price of our ordinary shares; various risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel, where our headquarters and some of our wind energy and solar energy projects are located; the costs and requirements of being a public company, including the diversion of management’s attention with respect to such requirements; certain provisions in our Articles of Association and certain applicable regulations that may delay or prevent a change of control; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as may be updated in our other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.

These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 12 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

Appendix 1 – Financial information

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the year ended

December 31

For the three months ended

December 31 2025

2024

2025

2024

USD in

USD in

USD in

USD in

Thousands

thousands thousands

thousands Revenues 488,596 377,935 124,185 93,345 Tax benefits 93,668 20,860 28,175 10,758 Total revenues and income 582,264 398,795 152,360 104,103 Cost of sales (*) (134,381) (80,696) (38,542) (26,120) Depreciation and amortization (149,922) (108,889) (39,763) (30,912) General and administrative expenses (57,955) (38,847) (18,987) (12,693) Development expenses (12,190) (11,601) (3,817) (3,709) Total operating expenses (354,448) (240,033) (101,109) (73,434) Gains from projects disposals 96,431 611 - - Other income, net 7,931 16,162 2,146 1,305 Operating profit 332,178 175,535 53,397 31,974 Finance income 40,851 20,439 4,559 2,140 Finance expenses (164,730) (107,844) (28,273) (22,008) Total finance expenses, net (123,879) (87,405) (23,714) (19,868) Profit before tax and equity loss 208,299 88,130 29,683 12,106 Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investees (3,722) (3,350) 182 (1,613) Profit before income taxes 204,577 84,780 29,865 10,493 Taxes on income (43,875) (18,275) (8,792) (2,121) Profit for the period 160,702 66,505 21,073 8,372 Profit for the period attributed to: Owners of the Company 132,104 44,209 14,263 5,156 Non-controlling interests 28,598 22,296 6,810 3,216 160,702 66,505 21,073 8,372 Earnings per ordinary share (in USD) with a par value of NIS 0.1, attributable to owners of the parent Company: Basic earnings per share 1.07 0.37 0.11 0.04 Diluted earnings per share 1.00 0.36 0.10 0.04 Weighted average of share capital used in the calculation of earnings: Basic per share 123,717,373 118,293,556 131,912,631 118,496,434 Diluted per share 132,619,069 123,312,565 142,375,410 123,403,415



(*) Excluding depreciation and amortization.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31 December 31 2025 2024 USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 528,497 387,427 Restricted cash 409,424 87,539 Trade receivables 95,118 50,692 Other receivables 62,286 99,651 Other financial assets 524 975 Assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale - 81,661 Total current assets 1,095,849 707,945 Non-current assets Restricted cash 130,358 60,802 Other long-term receivables 64,349 61,045 Deferred costs in respect of projects 235,615 357,358 Deferred borrowing costs 1,749 276 Loans to investee entities 85,131 18,112 Investments in equity accounted investees 59,310 - Fixed assets, net 6,281,418 3,699,192 Intangible assets, net 303,971 291,442 Deferred taxes assets 4,692 10,744 Right-of-use asset, net 225,495 210,941 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 83,582 69,216 Other financial assets 58,383 59,812 Total non-current assets 7,534,053 4,838,940 Total assets 8,629,902 5,546,885





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of (Cont.) December 31 December 31 2025 2024 USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Credit and current maturities of loans from banks and other financial institutions 884,120

212,246 Trade payables 137,230 161,991 Other payables 405,741 107,825 Current maturities of debentures 173,571 44,962 Current maturities of lease liability 12,396 10,240 Other financial liabilities 16,147 8,141 Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale - 46,635 Total current liabilities 1,629,205 592,040 Non-current liabilities Debentures 477,315 433,994 Other financial liabilities 378,303 107,865 Convertible debentures 273,801 133,056 Loans from banks and other financial institutions 2,981,786 1,996,137 Loans from non-controlling interests 86,946 75,598 Financial liabilities through profit or loss 26,946 25,844 Deferred taxes liabilities 77,688 41,792 Employee benefits 1,645 1,215 Lease liability 231,135 211,941 Deferred income related to tax equity 370,734 403,384 Asset retirement obligation 99,460 83,085 Total non-current liabilities 5,005,759 3,513,911 Total liabilities 6,634,964 4,105,951 Equity Ordinary share capital 3,711 3,308 Share premium 1,319,716 1,028,532 Capital reserves 99,311 25,273 Proceeds on account of convertible options 25,380 15,494 Accumulated profit 240,023 107,919 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 1,688,141 1,180,526 Non-controlling interests 306,797 260,408 Total equity 1,994,938 1,440,934 Total liabilities and equity 8,629,902 5,546,885





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the year ended

December 31 For the three months ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 USD in USD in USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Cash flows for operating activities Profit for the period 160,702 66,505 21,073 8,372 Income and expenses not associated with cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 149,922 108,889 39,763 30,912 Finance expenses, net 118,680 83,560 22,886 18,378 Share-based compensation 10,470 8,360 5,423 2,333 Taxes on income 43,875 18,275 8,792 2,121 Tax benefits (89,437) (20,860) (27,378) (10,758) Other income, net 4,922 (4,352) 10,707 (1,239) Company’s share in losses (profits) of investee partnerships 3,722 3,350 (182) 1,613 Gains from projects disposals (96,431) (611) - - 145,723 196,611 60,011 43,360 Changes in assets and liabilities items: Change in other receivables (1,866) 12,261 934 5,714 Change in trade receivables (27,366) (9,892) (1) (296) Change in other payables 14,546 294 (13,859) 321 Change in trade payables 5,179 746 10,597 1,687 (9,507) 3,409 (2,329) 7,426 Income Tax paid (14,270) (11,246) (4,177) (5,162) Net cash from operating activities 282,648 255,279 74,578 53,996 Cash flows for investing activities Sale (Acquisition) of consolidated entities, net 34,295 1,871 (3,537) 3,720 Changes in restricted cash and bank deposits, net (378,648) 29,959 (180,478) 74,234 Purchase, development, and construction in respect of projects (1,812,570) (899,257) (648,901) (220,288) Interest receipts 14,795 12,684 4,874 4,879 Loans provided and Investment in investees (56,255) (26,531) (12,991) (11,330) Repayment of loans to investees 30,815 87 - 24 Loans provided to non-controlling interests (297) - - - Payments on account of acquisition of consolidated company (6,543) (32,777) 904 (17,080) Purchase of long-term financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net (6,475) (14,719) (1,218) (2,515) Net cash used in investing activities (2,180,883) (928,683) (841,347) (168,356)







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Cont.) For the year ended

December 31 For the three months ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 USD in USD in USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Cash flows from financing activities Receipt of loans from banks and other financial institutions 1,783,974 939,627 459,450 271,770 Repayment of loans from banks and other financial institutions (505,360) (699,584) (98,121) (439,614) Interest paid (86,860) (74,891) (31,327) (23,343) Issuance of debentures 125,838 177,914 - 177,914 Issuance of convertible debentures 114,685 - - - Repayment of debentures (47,545) (26,016) - - Dividends and distributions by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests (29,805) (25,536) (12,479) (1,641) Proceeds from investments by tax-equity investors 440,484 410,845 312,789 366,520 Repayment of tax-equity investment (13,609) (839) (2,019) (839) Deferred borrowing costs (68,225) (21,639) (21,149) (15,771) Receipt of loans from non-controlling interests 182 - - - Repayment of loans from non-controlling interests (858) (2,960) - (943) Increase in holding rights of consolidated entity (1,392) (167) - - Issuance of shares 290,698 - - - Exercise of share options 53 15 8 1 Repayment of lease liability (8,580) (5,852) (581) (1,139) Proceeds from investment in entities by non-controlling interest 12,799 179 - - Net cash from financing activities 2,006,479 671,096 606,571 332,915 Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 108,244 (2,308) (160,198) 218,555 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 387,427 403,805 679,827 208,791 Changes in cash of disposal groups classified as held for sale - (5,753) - (5,753) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 32,826 (8,317) 8,868 (3,545) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 528,497 387,427 528,497 178,170





Information related to Segmental Reporting

For the year ended December 31, 2025 MENA Europe

USA Total reportable

segments Others Total USD in thousands Revenues 222,388 199,763 64,911 487,062 1,534 488,596 Tax benefits - - 93,668 93,668 - 93,668 Total revenues and income 222,388 199,763 158,579 580,730 1,534 582,264 Segment adjusted EBITDA 189,304 159,015 142,567 490,886 1,034 491,920 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (54,135) Intersegment profit 188 Gains from projects disposals 54,597 Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation (160,392) Operating profit 332,178 Finance income 40,851 Finance expenses (164,730) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees (3,722) Profit before income taxes 204,577

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).





Information related to Segmental Reporting

For the year ended December 31, 2024 MENA Europe

USA Total reportable

segments Others Total USD in thousands Revenues 155,693 197,143 15,748 368,584 9,351 377,935 Tax benefits - - 20,860 20,860 - 20,860 Total revenues and income 155,693 197,143 36,608 389,444 9,351 398,795 Segment adjusted EBITDA 123,724 165,385 33,539 322,648 4,141 326,789 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (37,774) Intersegment profit 100 Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation (117,249) Other incomes not attributed to segments 3,669 Operating profit 175,535 Finance income 20,439 Finance expenses (107,844) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees (3,350) Profit before income taxes 84,780

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).





Information related to Segmental Reporting

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 MENA Europe

USA Total reportable segments Others Total USD in thousands Revenues 49,208 55,260 19,455 123,923 262 124,185 Tax benefits - - 28,175 28,175 - 28,175 Total revenues and income 49,208 55,260 47,630 152,098 262 152,360 Segment adjusted EBITDA 29,002 41,586 44,396 114,984 (58) 114,926 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (16,359) Intersegment profit 16 Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation (45,186) Operating profit 53,397 Finance income 4,559 Finance expenses (28,273) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees 182 Profit before income taxes 29,865

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).

Information related to Segmental Reporting

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 MENA Europe

USA Total reportable

segments Others Total USD in thousands Revenues 34,086 49,979 7,137 91,202 2,143 93,345 Tax benefits - - 10,758 10,758 - 10,758 Total revenues and income 34,086 49,979 17,895 101,960 2,143 104,103 Segment adjusted EBITDA 24,065 35,999 17,574 77,638 283 77,921 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (12,690) Intersegment loss (12) Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation (33,245) Operating profit 31,974 Finance income 2,140 Finance expenses (22,008) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees (1,613) Profit before income taxes 10,493

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).





Appendix 2 - Reconciliations between Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA ($ thousands) For the year ended For the three months December 31 ended December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income 160,702 66,505 21,073 8,372 Depreciation and amortization 149,922 108,889 39,763 30,912 Share based compensation 10,470 8,360 5,423 2,333 Finance income (40,851) (20,439) (4,559) (2,140) Finance expenses 164,730 107,844 28,273 22,008 Gains from projects disposals (*) (54,597) - - - Non-recurring other income, net (**) - (3,669) - - Share of losses of equity accounted investees 3,722 3,350 (182) 1,613 Taxes on income 43,875 18,275 8,792 2,121 Adjusted EBITDA 437,973 289,115 98,583 65,219 * Profit from revaluation linked to partial sale of asset.

** Recognition of income related to lower earn-out payments offset by a revaluation in the value of financial assets.





Appendix 3 – Debentures Covenants

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2025, the Company was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series C, D, F, G and H Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Minimum equity

The company's equity shall be maintained at no less than NIS 375 million so long as debentures F remain outstanding, NIS 1,250 million so long as debentures C and D remain outstanding, and USD 600 million so long as debentures G and H remain outstanding.

As of December 31, 2025, the company’s equity amounted to NIS 6,363 million (USD 1,995 million).

Net financial debt to net CAP

The ratio of standalone net financial debt to net CAP shall not exceed 70% for two consecutive financial periods so long as debentures F remain outstanding and shall not exceed 65% for two consecutive financial periods so long as debentures C, D, G and H remain outstanding.

As of December 31, 2025, the net financial debt to net CAP ratio, as defined above, stands at 36%.

Net financial debt to EBITDA

So long as debentures F remain outstanding, standalone financial debt shall not exceed NIS 10 million, and the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 18 for more than two consecutive financial periods.

For as long as debentures C and D remain outstanding, the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 15 for more than two consecutive financial periods.

For as long as debentures G and H remain outstanding, the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 17 for more than two consecutive financial periods.

As of December 31, 2025, the net financial debt to EBITDA ratio, as defined above, stands at 5.4.

Equity to balance sheet

The standalone equity to total balance sheet ratio shall be maintained at no less than 20% ,25% and 28%, respectively, for two consecutive financial periods for as long as debentures F, debentures C and D and debentures G and H remain outstanding.

As of December 31, 2025, the equity to balance sheet ratio, as defined above, stands at 58%.

Appendix 4 – Change in accounting policy

Until September 30, 2025, interest paid and interest received were presented within cash flows from operating activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. In accordance with IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows, entities are permitted to classify interest paid and interest received as operating, investing, or financing cash flows, provided that the selected classification is applied consistently from period to period.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, management elected to change the classification of interest paid, including payments relating to interest rate swap (IRS) instruments to cash flows used in financing activities, and interest received to cash flows from investing activities. Management believes that this change in presentation provides a more comprehensive view of the cost of financing the Company's operations and better reflects management’s view of the financing nature of these transactions.

Accordingly, comparative information has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect this change in accounting policy in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, as presented below:

($ thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2024 As reported Adjustment As adjusted Net cash from operating activities 193,072 62,207 255,279 Net cash used in investing activities (941,367) 12,684 (928,683) Net cash from financing activities 745,987 (74,891) 671,096 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,308) - (2,308)





($ thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2024 As reported Adjustment As adjusted Net cash from operating activities 35,532 18,464 53,996 Net cash used in investing activities (173,235) 4,879 (168,356) Net cash from financing activities 356,258 (23,343) 332,915 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (218,555) - (218,555)





A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7aa135c-f713-47d3-aa0f-bf8798b23d94