Skeena Gold & Silver Releases Construction Video Update for Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, NYSE: SKE) (“Skeena Gold & Silver”, “Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to share a construction video update for its 100%-owned Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project (“Eskay” or the “Project”). This six-minute video features members of Skeena’s leadership team, including Executive Chairman Walter Coles, President & CEO Randy Reichert, VP of Operations Kyle Foster, and VP of Project Engineering & Construction Andrew Osterloh.

The video provides investors with a firsthand look at construction progress at site and the disciplined efforts of the Management team to deliver the project safely, efficiently, and on schedule.

The video is available here, on the company website and social media channels.

About Skeena

Skeena is a leading precious metals development company focused on advancing the fully permitted Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project, located in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, Canada. The Company is progressing Eskay Creek towards initial production and cash flow in the second quarter of 2027. Once in operation, Eskay Creek is expected to be one of the world’s highest-grade and lowest-cost open-pit precious metals mines, with significant silver by-product production that exceeds the output of many primary silver mines. Skeena is committed to responsible and sustainable mining while maximizing the value of its mineral resources to generate long-term shareholder returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Gold & Silver,

Walter Coles

Executive Chairman Randy Reichert

President & CEO



