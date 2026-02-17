Yorkshire Publishing Earns BBB® Accreditation

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorkshire Publishing is proud to announce that we have officially earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau® (BBB), a milestone that reflects our long-standing commitment to honesty, transparency and doing right by our authors.



Founded in 2002, Yorkshire Publishing is a traditional and hybrid publisher that partners closely with authors to bring meaningful books into the world. From editing and design to distribution and marketing, our team works hands-on with writers across a wide range of genres, always with the goal of creating books authors are proud of and readers connect with.



The Better Business Bureau is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing trust in the marketplace by setting standards for ethical business behavior and accountability.



“Every author who comes to us is trusting us with their voice, their story, and often a lifelong dream. That trust means everything to us,” said Laura Denmark, General Manager of Yorkshire Publishing. “Our BBB certification reflects our promise to operate with honesty, transparency, and genuine care for the people we serve. It’s more than a credential – it’s our way of showing authors that we stand behind our word and are committed to treating every story, and every author, with the respect they deserve.”

BBB accreditation is granted through a review and approval process by a Board of Directors and reflects a company’s commitment to ethical practices and open communication. Yorkshire Publishing is honored to join other BBB-accredited businesses across North America working to strengthen trust between businesses and consumers.



About Yorkshire Publishing

Yorkshire Publishing is a hybrid and traditional publisher dedicated to quality, collaboration and personalized service. Since 2002, the company has published and distributed thousands of titles across a variety of genres. Yorkshire helps authors bring their vision to life through expert editing, standout design and effective marketing. With a hands-on approach and a passion for meaningful books, Yorkshire creates titles authors are proud to share and readers love to read.



Contact:

Lori Orlinsky

lori.orlinsky@yorkshirepublishing.com