DCIP Geophysical Survey Underway on VR’s Bonita Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Limited (“VR” or the “Company”, TSXV: VRR) is pleased to announce that the 3D-array DCIP geophysical survey is now underway over the Copper Queen target on the Company’s Bonita porphyry copper-gold project in Nevada.

The geophysical proposal and agreement for the survey at Bonita was scoped last Fall, in follow-up to the Company’s previous and extensive exploration on the property, including reconnaissance-level drilling. For Best Practice, the survey design was reviewed again, refined and finalized in-person with the team at Dias Geophysical, a leading provider of geophysical services, during the recent AME Mineral Exploration Conference held in Vancouver two weeks ago.

Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “VR has worked with DIAS on three previous surveys on three other properties in Nevada, and also at the Silverback project in Ontario. That experience and relationship was the basis for the recent re-visit and optimization of the survey design for Copper Queen, and we look forward to working with their team and industry-leading technology again this year.

The goal of the survey is clear: to provide a precise exploration vector for follow-up drilling based on the surface mapping and exploration surveys completed to date by VR, and in particular, the porphyry-style copper-sulfide veining intersected in our initial, reconnaissance-style drilling at Copper Queen in 2017, for which there is a clear association in anomalous copper-gold geochemistry. We believe this survey has the potential to provide the most precise and robust vector to-date for follow-up drilling at Copper Queen.

We are excited to provide further details when the preliminary and final models from new DCIP 3D modeling for Copper Queen become available.

The field photographs included below illustrate and emphasize two key messages on Bonita; firstly, it is about the application of new exploration technologies and modern mineral deposit models for alkaline copper-gold porphyry systems that underscores the potential for a new discovery in an old district of artisanal iron workings at Copper Queen, and; secondly, it is about infrastructure in the region, providing a strategic advantage for cost-effective mineral exploration and operations alike.

In addition, there are two on-site field videos taken earlier this week and available on the Bonita Project Page on the Company’s website which further illustrate the key messages here with regard to the role of technology and innovation towards discovery and infrastructure towards cost-effective exploration.”

https://vrr.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/Field_Video_Bonita_Feb2026_Technology.mp4

https://vrr.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/Field_Video_Bonita_Feb2026_Infrastructure.mp4





Figure 1. Innovation and modern technologies to advance discoveries in a historic district. Upper Photo ; a relict at the historic, artisanal iron workings at Copper Queen, circa 1950’s. Lower Photo : field set up and survey preparation on February 9, 2026, for the application of state-of-the-art, 3D-array DCIP geophysical technology to advance the discovery potential for an alkaline porphyry copper-gold mineral system at Copper Queen.

Figure 2. Infrastructure. View northeast at the Bonita property in the southern part of the Jackson range in northwestern Nevada, with the Hycroft epithermal hot spring gold deposit and mine in the foreground, and strong road, active rail and grid power servicing the region.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Technical information disclosed by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Technical information contained in this document, and on the Company’s website, has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by the President & CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

ABOUT VR RESOURCES LTD.

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

