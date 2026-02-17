OTC Markets Group Welcomes Headwater Gold Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWE; OTCQX: HWAUF), a technically-driven mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Headwater Gold Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Headwater Gold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “HWAUF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Caleb Stroup, Headwater Gold Inc.’s President and CEO, states: “Our upgrade to the OTCQX underscores the progress we’ve made in building a disciplined, growth-focused company. This upgrade will allow the Company to broaden our shareholder base in the USA, as well as promote greater liquidity as we continue aggressive exploration on our large portfolio of gold properties in the Western USA”.

About Headwater Gold Inc.

Headwater Gold Inc. is a technically-driven mineral exploration company focused on exploring for high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is aggressively exploring one of the most well-endowed and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries. Headwater has a large portfolio of epithermal vein exploration projects, and a technical team composed of experienced geologists with diverse capital markets, junior company, and major mining company experience.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

