Lucidworks Launches AI Ranking Insights to Improve e-Commerce Merchandiser Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks, the leader in AI-powered search and product discovery, announced Lucidworks AI Ranking Insights, a new explainability capability within Lucidworks Commerce Studio.

“Why is this product ranked here?” It is one of the most common and difficult questions commerce teams face. Modern e-commerce heavily blends rules, boosts, lexical and semantic matching, personalization, and AI scoring. This level of complexity makes it difficult to understand and justify each ranking across the entire product catalog.

AI Ranking Insights translates complex product ranking logic into clear, human-readable explanations, enabling business teams to confidently understand, defend, and optimize AI-driven search results. This saves hours of data science or search engineering time for each click.

By making ranking behavior explainable in plain language, Lucidworks turns AI explainability into a competitive advantage and reinforces Lucidworks’ continued leadership and execution in AI.

How Lucidworks AI Ranking Insights Works

AI Ranking Insights captures Lucidworks Platform scoring and debug data for a specific query, product, or category and applies a large language model trained to explain, not invent.

It delivers:

Plain-language explanations of why a product or piece of content ranks where it does

Interpretations grounded in real ranking signals, including rules, semantic relevance, boosts, personalization, and AI scoring

Explanations that are fully grounded in actual Lucidworks scoring logic and always up to date

A read-only, trust-first experience embedded directly in Commerce Studio

Unlike traditional explainability tools that rely on charts, graphs, or raw factor breakdowns, AI Ranking Insights explains rankings the way business users think about them, using natural language.

“Commerce teams should not need a search engineer in the room to explain their own results,” said Kyle Nottingham, Sr. Commerce Product Manager at Lucidworks. “AI Ranking Insights is designed to bridge the gap between powerful AI-driven relevance and the business users accountable for performance. We are not changing how ranking works. We are making it understandable and actionable for the people who drive revenue every day. This is AI applied in a practical way, giving merchandisers and search managers clarity so they can focus on improving outcomes.”

AI Ranking Insights delivers a significant positive impact, including:

50 percent faster investigation and triage of ranking questions

60 percent fewer engineer hours spent explaining rankings

30 percent fewer rework cycles caused by trial-and-error relevance changes



For enterprise commerce teams managing complex catalogs and advanced relevance configurations, this means faster optimization, lower internal costs, and a shared understanding among business and technical stakeholders.

Lucidworks AI Ranking Insights is available for immediate purchase. For more information, visit www.lucidworks.com to request a demonstration of Commerce Studio.

Contact:

pr@lucidworks.com