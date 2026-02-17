Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has restarted drilling at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The drill program will aim to expand the Anais lithium discovery following a previous intercept of 120 meters at 1.31% Li₂O. Strategically located 22 kilometers east and along strike of Rio Tinto’s Galaxy Project and Brunswick’s Anatacau West Project, the Anatacau Main Project sits within a proven lithium-bearing structural corridor, offering significant potential for continued growth.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “I am extremely pleased to begin our significant 2026 exploration program at Anatacau Main and the Anais discovery. The drilling released in November last year from Anatacau was among the highest grade and longest lithium intercept released globally in 2025. It speaks to a highly promising project and to Brunswick’s exciting portfolio which includes the Mirage project, our Greenlandic lithium asset, Nuuk Lithium and our new Saudi Arabian lithium portfolio. Results from the campaign will be released as rapidly as possible in early Q2. Following drilling at Anatacau, Brunswick expects to begin prospecting in Saudi Arabia and an exploration program at Mirage.”

Figure 1: Anatacau Main Project Location





Anatacau Phase 2 Drilling Overview

Brunswick Exploration is set to complete approximately 2,500-metre drill program consisting of 12 inclined holes averaging 200 meters each. The first three holes are designed to aggressively expand the Anais showing, where mineralization has been intersected in all previous holes and remains open at depth and along strike in all directions.

The largest pegmatite observed at the Anais showing has now been extended to over 250 meters in strike length and to a vertical depth of 115 meters with an apparent thickness of 47.2 meters at its widest point. The main pegmatite dyke is interpreted to be dipping 85 degrees to the West. Several other, well-mineralized stacked pegmatite intervals were also intercepted in all holes, demonstrating the potential for more dyke discoveries in the vicinity of the outcrop.

The mineralized dykes at Anatacau are controlled by a major northwest–southeast (NNW–SSE) deformation corridor, exhibiting structural control highly comparable to those observed at the Galaxy deposit. Importantly, this regional structure appears to form a continuous corridor linking the Galaxy and Anais lithium discoveries underscoring the scale and opportunity of this emerging system. The following nine holes will test the deformation corridor to the East for further mineralized pegmatites.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Francois Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

