Why Corporate Wellness Is a Must-Invest Market Now: USD 138.37 Bn Growth Reshaping Workplace Health

Ottawa, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With rising healthcare expenses and growing focus on mental health, corporate wellness is becoming a high-growth sector with strong long-term opportunity.

The global corporate wellness market size was evaluated at USD 68.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 138.37 billion by 2035, growing at a notable CAGR of 7.36% from 2026 to 2035. The growing need to enhance productivity and morale, reduce healthcare expenses, and lower absenteeism leads to healthier, better-off workplaces and drives growth in the corporate wellness market.

Corporate Wellness Market Key Highlights

Regional Leadership: North America led the global corporate wellness market in 2025, accounting for over 40.28% of total revenue.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035, supported by rising employer awareness and expanding workplace health programs.

Service Leadership: The health risk assessment segment dominated the market with a 21.45% revenue share in 2025, driven by growing emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Category Dominance: The organizations/employers segment captured the largest share at 50.38% in 2025, reflecting strong corporate investment in employee wellness initiatives.

Delivery Model Leadership: The onsite delivery model generated more than 60.50% of total revenue in 2025, highlighting preference for in-house wellness engagement.

End-Use Leadership: Large-scale organizations held the highest market share at 63.90% in 2025, supported by structured wellness budgets and enterprise-wide health strategies.

What is Corporate Wellness?

Corporate wellness solutions have many advantages, such as those that an organization puts into place to enhance employee health and well-being. Modern-age job pursuers are on the lookout for jobs that cater to their goal line, personal requirements, security, health, and overall well-being. The aim is to support employees stay healthy, enhance the overall work environment, and attain a well workplace.

The global wellness market continues to expand as consumers increasingly prioritize holistic health, preventive care, and mental well-being, driving growth across sectors like nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness. Personalized and technology-enabled solutions, such as wellness apps, wearables, and virtual coaching, are gaining traction by offering tailored experiences and real-time health insights.

Corporate wellness services supports to solve several workplace health challenges that ensue due to the lack of physical activity, stress, consumption of unhealthy food, and support employees lead well lives. It has major advantages for both employers and employees. They lower a company’s entire healthcare expenses, make employees feel more productive, enhance employees' health, and more.

Major Government Initiatives for the Corporate Wellness Industry

National Health Mission (NHM) Wellness Centers: The operationalization of over 1.76 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs provides community-based yoga, cycling, and meditation sessions that complement on-site corporate fitness initiatives. Ayushman Vay Vandana: Under this initiative, receivers will receive free treatment advantages of up to ₹5 lakh per year through Ayushman Vay Vandana cards. Vay Vandana scheme beneficiaries avail treatment via a massive network of 14,194 private healthcare providers empanelled under the scheme. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM): Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's goal is to develop the backbone essential to help the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It bridges the existing gap amongst various stakeholders of the medical care ecosystem via digital highways. Eat Right Initiative (FSSAI): The 'Eat Right Campus' initiative led by FSSAI aims to promote safe, healthy, and sustainable food in campuses such as universities, colleges, workplaces, hospitals, and tea estates across the country. National Tele-Mental Health Programme (Tele-MANAS): This 24/7 helpline offers free, multilingual mental health support that many corporations are integrating as a foundational layer for their employee assistance programs (EAPs). Healthy Workplaces Campaign (EU-OSHA): This European initiative provides businesses with digital tools and risk assessment guides to manage psychosocial and physical health risks in the evolving modern work environment.

What are the Key Trends of the Corporate Wellness Market?

Hyper-Personalization & AI : AI-based systems improve employee wellness programs by offering targeted support via data analytics and tailored recommendations. AI-driven turns raw sensor data into a modified fitness coach that keeps employees motivated and on a healthy track.

: AI-based systems improve employee wellness programs by offering targeted support via and tailored recommendations. AI-driven turns raw sensor data into a modified fitness coach that keeps employees motivated and on a healthy track. Holistic Wellness: It concentrates on the whole body; this strategy leads to a stronger immune system, advanced pain management, and enhanced overall health. Techniques such as yoga, acupuncture, and balanced nutrition play a crucial role.

Corporate Wellness Market Opportunity

Focus on Remote Asset Monitoring

Major companies adopting wellness and healthcare programmes see a 66% increase in productivity and a 72% drop in medical care expenses. Wellness programs drive a culture of care and support, leading to better team dynamics, growing partnerships, and a positive work setting that attracts top talent. Digital wellness services, wearable devices, and medical care apps are becoming integral parts of modern wellness programs. These devices offer targeted health insights and make wellness tracking more engaging.

Advanced Health Technologies

Rising concerns about chronic disease, mental health challenges, burnout, and the long-term impacts of sedentary work patterns are driving demand for comprehensive programs that address physical, emotional, and social well-being. Digital health technologies, such as mobile wellness platforms, tele-coaching, wearable integration, and data analytics, are enabling scalable, personalized interventions that employers value for measurable outcomes and return-on-investment

Corporate Wellness Market Report Coverage

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 68.02 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 72.73 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 138.37 Billion Growth Rate (2026 - 2035) 7.36% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Service, Category, Delivery Model, End-use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World



Corporate Wellness Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Corporate Wellness Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025 with a 40.28%. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, with cardiovascular conditions, obesity, diabetes, and mental health disorders. The increasing trend of digital health tools, such as mobile health apps and wearable sensors, holds increasing promise for enhancing employee health. The Affordable Care Act (ACA), formally known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and informally as Obamacare, drives the growth of the market.

What is the Size of the U.S. Corporate Wellness Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. corporate wellness market size is estimated at USD 24.85 billion in 2026 and is projected to attain around USD 44.24 billion by 2035, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.59% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Key Points

Service Leadership: The health risk assessment segment dominated the U.S. corporate wellness market in 2025, capturing approximately 21.38% of total share, driven by increasing focus on preventive employee health screening.

The health risk assessment segment dominated the U.S. corporate wellness market in 2025, capturing approximately 21.38% of total share, driven by increasing focus on preventive employee health screening. End-User Dominance: Large-scale organizations held the leading position with a 64.12% market share in 2025, supported by higher wellness budgets and structured workforce programs.

Large-scale organizations held the leading position with a 64.12% market share in 2025, supported by higher wellness budgets and structured workforce programs. Category Leadership: The organizations/employers segment accounted for the largest share at around 50.50% in 2025, reflecting strong corporate adoption of workplace wellness initiatives.

The organizations/employers segment accounted for the largest share at around 50.50% in 2025, reflecting strong corporate adoption of workplace wellness initiatives. Delivery Model Leadership: The onsite delivery model led the market with a 60.61% share in 2025, highlighting employer preference for in-house wellness engagement and accessibility.

U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Trends

The U.S. is a frontrunner in accepting digital health services, like wearable tools, health tracking apps, and virtual wellness platforms, which enables for targeted and scalable employee programs. Presence of major key players such as Virgin Pulse, ComPsych, and Vitality Group, which constantly innovate and expand their wellness services.

U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Key Players & Their Offerings:

Marino Wellness : This company operates as an office wellness marketplace, providing on-site and virtual experiences such as chair massages, meditation, and fitness classes.

: This company operates as an office wellness marketplace, providing on-site and virtual experiences such as chair massages, meditation, and fitness classes. Kinema Fitnes s: Specializing in fitness center management, they provide full-service gym operations, design consulting, and holistic wellness programs like yoga and Reiki.

s: Specializing in fitness center management, they provide full-service gym operations, design consulting, and holistic wellness programs like yoga and Reiki. ComPsych Corporation: As a global provider of employee assistance programs, they offer integrated mental health services, crisis intervention, and personalized wellness coaching.

As a global provider of employee assistance programs, they offer integrated mental health services, crisis intervention, and personalized wellness coaching. Privia Health: This technology-driven physician network focuses on optimizing healthcare delivery through high-performance provider groups and value-based care solutions for employers.

This technology-driven physician network focuses on optimizing healthcare delivery through high-performance provider groups and value-based care solutions for employers. Wellsource, Inc: They provide evidence-based health risk assessments and population health management tools designed to identify employee health risks and drive lifestyle changes.



How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Satellite IoT Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Migrant workers in the Asia-Pacific region faced unsafe working conditions, leading to lots of deaths and injuries, increasing wage theft and extreme or illegal recruitment costs, which growing requirement for corporate wellness programmes. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, work-life balance and mental health challenges have received increased attention in developed healthcare.

India Corporate Wellness Market Trends

In India, growing mental health support, a flexible work culture, and digital wellness to enhance the health of employees. Digital apps offering personalized video exercises help exercise performance, significantly enhance physical function, and boost confidence in exercise performance. As health and fitness become progressively relevant with accessible digital health technologies, which drive the growth of the market.

Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation

Service Type Insights

The health risk assessment segment dominated the corporate wellness market with a 21.45% in 2025. HRAs support the identification of potential health challenges and issues at an early stage. This enables timely interventions and preventive measures, which can supports prevent the advancement or progression of long-term diseases and conditions. HRAs offer a tailored assessment of a patient's health status and challenging factors. HRAs involves to quality reporting and performance measurement creativity.

The nutrition & weight management segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Evaluating individuals nutritive status and influential individual dietasry requirement. Upgrading in appetite and food intake to lower the challenges of nutritional shortages. Counteracting unwanted weight loss. Falling symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, occurring with meals, by supporting the patient identify challenging foods in the diet.

Category Insights

The organizations/employers segment held the largest revenue share of 50.38% in the corporate wellness market in 2025. Research demonstrates that wellness services encourage employees to smoke less, eat a healthier diet, work out more, and manage stress more efficiently. Wellness services have been shown to support employees in improving and better managing the symptoms of depression, enhancing their overall happiness. A wellness program has a positive impact on the employee team's mental health as well.

Delivery Model Insights

The onsite segment dominated the corporate wellness market with a 60.50% in 2025. On-site delivery has grown in popularity recently as major businesses realize the benefits of inspiring employee wellness. Corporate wellness initiatives showed an on-site rise in output by improving workers' general health and happiness. On-site healthcare can lower healthcare expenses for businesses by encouraging healthy habits and preventing illness.

End User Insights

The large-scale organizations segment held the largest revenue share of 63.90% in the corporate wellness market in 2025, as medical institution is an organization in the healthcare system that offer personal health solutions to patients.

The medium-scale organizations segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Midsize organizations provide major advantages, such as frequent opportunities for career development, increasing chances to negotiate job advantages such as PTO and work schedules, and often a positive work environment.

Top Companies in the Corporate Wellness Market & Their Offerings:

Marino Wellness : Specializing in office massage, meditation, fitness, and health education programs nationally.

: Specializing in office massage, meditation, fitness, and health education programs nationally. Vitality Group : It provides targeted programs tailored to every employee's requirements, preferences, and goals.

: It provides targeted programs tailored to every employee's requirements, preferences, and goals. Privia Health : Physician-driven platform is intended to lower unnecessary expenses, achieve advanced results, and enhance patient health and provider well-being.

: Physician-driven platform is intended to lower unnecessary expenses, achieve advanced results, and enhance patient health and provider well-being. Central Corporate Wellness : Flexible work arrangements to support personalized recovery rhythms

: Flexible work arrangements to support personalized recovery rhythms Wellsource, Inc. : Increased adoption of digital wellness solutions, preventive healthcare programs, and mental well-being initiatives.

: Increased adoption of digital wellness solutions, preventive healthcare programs, and mental well-being initiatives. SOL Wellness : Long-term, curated programs designed for specific company needs to increase employee engagement

: Long-term, curated programs designed for specific company needs to increase employee engagement Truworth Wellness : Truworth's app features AI-driven therapy and chatbots, providing employees with instant access to mental health.

: Truworth's app features AI-driven therapy and chatbots, providing employees with instant access to mental health. ADURO, INC.: Aduro delivers corporate wellness solutions that ignite human performance. Aduro's mission is to unlock human potential through workplace wellness.

Recent Developments

In September 2025, an employee wellness program, BetterMe Business, was launched by BetterMe. The BetterMe Business is designed with holistic tools to encourage sustainable behavior change in corporate employees. The program also promotes the physical and mental well-being of employees, and provides significant resources to support innovative advancement, promote recovery, and increase organizational productivity. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Service

Fitness

Health Risk Assessment

Health Screening

Smoking Cessation

Stress Management

Nutrition & Weight Management

Others



By Category

Psychological Therapists

Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

Organizations/Employers



By Delivery Model

Offsite

Onsite

By End-use

Large Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Small Scale Organizations



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

