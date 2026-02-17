Applitools Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

COVINA, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel , Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applitools, the industry leader in AI-powered quality engineering and visual testing, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Joanna Schloss as Chief Marketing Officer, Kunal Rao as Chief Customer Officer, and Cam Sullivan as Senior Director of Sales.

These strategic hires reflect Applitools’ continued investment in scaling its market presence, deepening customer value, and leading the industry through a period of AI-driven transformation of DevOps and the software development lifecycle (SDLC). They bolster and add significant expertise to Applitools’ leadership team, led by CEO Anand Sundaram, at a time of immense opportunity for the company and the broader industry.

“Joanna, Kunal, and Cam are proven leaders with deep domain expertise and a shared passion for transforming software quality,” said Anand Sundaram, CEO of Applitools. “As autonomous software development and agentic AI generate exponentially more code, the need for intelligent, scalable quality engineering has never been greater. Our strengthened leadership team will ensure Applitools sets the standard for solving that challenge and continues to lead our industry.”

“We're excited to welcome these exceptional leaders to Applitools as the company accelerates its position in AI-driven quality engineering and visual testing," said David Weiss, Chairman of Applitools’ Board of Directors and an Operating Partner with Thoma Bravo. "They will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and delivering even greater value to customers."









Joanna Schloss joins as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over 25 years of experience shaping brand, demand, and go-to-market strategy for high-growth technology companies. She will lead global marketing efforts to amplify Applitools' value as the original AI Augmented solution. Schloss most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Parasoft and previously held senior marketing leadership roles at firms including Adeptia, SmartBear, Sauce Labs, and Confluent.

Kunal Rao joins as Chief Customer Officer, responsible for overseeing customer success, services, and support. He will focus on helping customers maximize value from Applitools while strengthening long-term partnerships. Rao brings extensive FinOps and customer success leadership experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Customer Success at CloudZero. He previously held customer success leadership positions at Lacework and CloudHealth.

Cam Sullivan joins as Senior Director of Sales, where he will help scale Applitools' sales organization and drive continued momentum across key markets. He brings a deep understanding of the testing automation market, including previous roles as Senior Director of Sales at Sauce Labs and Director of Sales – Functional Testing at SmartBear.

About Applitools

Applitools is an AI-powered end-to-end testing platform that brings human-like judgment to software quality at scale. Built on proprietary Visual AI with more than a decade of real-world use, Applitools helps teams validate functional, visual, API, and accessibility experiences across browsers, devices, components, and complete user flows. Trusted by leading organizations across industries, Applitools enables teams of any skill level to create, execute, and maintain tests faster, expand coverage, and reduce maintenance – so they can release software with confidence as development becomes increasingly autonomous and AI-driven. To learn more, visit applitools.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77027278-bbac-4142-ba6b-b3cc1078a512