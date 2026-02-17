OroraTech Appoints Distributed Satellite Pioneer Ignacio Zuleta as CTPO to Lead the Next Era of Global Thermal Intelligence

MUNICH, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroraTech, the global leader in thermal intelligence, has appointed Dr. Ignacio Zuleta as chief technology and product officer (CTPO). In this role, he will lead the company’s technology strategy and execution as OroraTech advances its leadership in persistent thermal activity monitoring.

Dr. Zuleta brings over a decade of experience in designing, deploying, and operating large-scale Earth observation systems. He has played a central role in pioneering distributed satellite constellations and transforming raw sensor data into operational intelligence used at a global scale. As CTPO, he will steer OroraTech’s end-to-end technology deployment, spanning thermal sensor and product deployment, edge data processing, and real-time connectivity.

“Earth Observation is finally entering a defining moment. Persistent, purpose-built, thermal-first systems are no longer optional if we want to understand, predict, and manage extreme events like wildfires, resource conflicts, and climate change at a planetary scale,” said Dr. Zuleta. “OroraTech is uniquely positioned to lead this transition by building dedicated thermal infrastructure for persistent observation and operational focus. As CTPO, my vision is to build the most trusted, most capable thermal intelligence platform in the world - one that turns raw measurements into real-time decisions that protect lives, land, and critical infrastructure.”

Before joining OroraTech, Zuleta was a key contributor to the development of the first large-distributed Earth observation constellations, including the world’s first daily high-resolution land-monitoring mission. His career spans senior technical and product leadership roles across the Earth observation ecosystem, with deep experience in instrument design, payload operations, remote sensing science, and commercial data products. He holds a doctorate in physical chemistry from Stanford University.

“Ignacio brings a rare depth that he will apply to our sensors, constellation operations, and product strategy,” said Dr. Martin Langer, CEO of OroraTech. “Paired with a clear vision for how thermal intelligence must evolve to meet the realities of risk faced by governments and industries across the globe, his leadership strengthens our ability to scale advanced thermal technology while staying relentlessly focused on impact for our customers.”

OroraTech operates the world’s largest network of dedicated thermal sensors for infrared data accumulation and wildfire monitoring, delivering near-real-time intelligence to governments and businesses worldwide. Under Zuleta’s technical leadership, the company will accelerate innovation across its thermal Earth observation capabilities and further establish itself as the global reference information layer for activity monitoring.

About OroraTech

OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data for wildfire management and detection. Their Wildfire Solution platform is powered by high-resolution thermal data from its proprietary and public satellite system, which is trusted worldwide for revolutionizing wildfire detection. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world’s largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action. Founded in 2018, OroraTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with operations in the United States, Greece, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. A dedicated team of over 180 experts is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

