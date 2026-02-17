Crane NXT Announces Live Webcast of 2026 Investor Day

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), a premier industrial technology company, announced that it will webcast its 2026 Investor Day presentations from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Investors who have not yet registered and are interested in attending the event in New York City, should contact Matt Roache, Vice President, Investor Relations, for additional details.

The event will feature presentations from the following members of Crane NXT’s management team:

Aaron Saak, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sam Keayes, Senior Vice President, Security and Authentication Technologies

Michael Mahan, President, CPI

Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Following the presentations, in-person attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an innovation showcase featuring Crane NXT’s technologies and solutions.

The webcast and presentations will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two industry-leading business segments, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity. Crane NXT’s approximately 5,000 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information, visit www.cranenxt.com.

Investors:

Matt Roache

VP, Investor Relations

matthew.roache@cranenxt.com

www.cranenxt.com