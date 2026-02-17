Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at DCAT Week 2026

CHASKA, Minn., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at DCAT Week 2026. The conference will take place March 23-26, 2026, in New York City.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

DCAT Week 2026

Details: Lifecore team will host customers and prospective partners to discuss development and manufacturing solutions for existing and new injectable programs.

Conference Dates: March 23-26, 2026

Location: New York, NY

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during DCAT week, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com.