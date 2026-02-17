CorVel Earns Sixth Consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification™, Reflecting Continued Investment in Employees and Innovation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the sixth consecutive year, an honor based entirely on employee feedback regarding their experience working at CorVel.

The certification reflects the company’s focus on creating a workplace where employees feel supported, empowered, and equipped to do their best work. This year, employees recognized the company’s forward-looking approach and emphasized the importance of investing in technology, automation, and workflow tools to improve efficiency and service quality. CorVel received a high innovation score, reinforcing that innovation is an active and valued part of the company’s culture.

Employees further described CorVel’s culture as welcoming, inclusive, and collaborative, and expressed pride in representing a company that combines innovation with a strong human-centered mission.

“We are honored to again be recognized as a Great Place To Work, because this achievement is rooted directly in the voice of our employees,” said Michael Combs, CorVel’s President and CEO. “At CorVel, we are committed to investing in our people and the tools that support them, including advanced technology and AI solutions that help our teams deliver the highest level of care and service.”

“Great Place To Work Certification® is based solely on what employees report about their workplace experience, making it one of the most trusted recognitions in employer branding,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “CorVel’s achievement highlights its focus on culture, engagement, and workforce experience.”

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

