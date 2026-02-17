Smart Baby Monitor Market Size to Worth $4.09 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Baby Monitor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Smart Baby Monitor Market Size was valued at USD 1.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2035.”

Rising Demand for Secure and Accurate Infant Monitoring is Propelling Market Expansion Globally

Developments in sensor-based technologies that improve the accuracy and dependability of infant monitoring are propelling the market for smart baby monitors. Parents' trust is growing as a result of intelligent cry detection systems that can differentiate a baby's cry from background noise, increasing alert accuracy and decreasing false alarms. More convenience and peace of mind are offered by the combination of automated sound recognition, real-time monitoring, and high-definition cameras. Furthermore, growing worries about cybersecurity and data privacy are addressed by the introduction of safe, WiFi-free monitoring systems.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

VTech Communications, Inc.

Motorola, Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Netgear Inc.

Lorex Technology Inc.

Summer Infant, Inc.

Arlo Technologies, Inc.

iBaby Labs, Inc.

Smart Baby Monitor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.85 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.25% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Audio & Video and Tracking Device)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, the Audio & Video segment accounted for approximately 63% of the smart baby monitor market share, driven by growing parental demand for real-time visual monitoring and advanced features. The Tracking Device segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in black mass recycling market over 2026-2035 with a CAGR of 13.15%, due to rising demand for real-time monitoring of health and movement.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, the Offline segment accounted for approximately 69% of the smart baby monitor market share, due to high level of confidence in traditional retail channels among consumers and preference for personal demonstration of the product. The Online segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in smart baby monitor market over 2026-2035 with a CAGR of 14.96% fueled by the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms, wider product availability, competitive pricing, and the convenience of home delivery.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the smart baby monitor market and accounted for 44% of revenue share, due to high smart home penetration, consumer awareness, and technology infrastructure.

With a predicted CAGR of 9.94%, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate in the smart baby monitor market between 2026 and 2035. Rising birth rates, rising disposable incomes, and growing urbanization in nations, such as China, India, and Japan are the main drivers of this expansion.

Concerns Over Data Security and High Costs May Limit Market Expansion Globally

Although the market for smart baby monitors is expanding gradually, a number of problems are preventing their broad use. One of the biggest concerns is data privacy and cybersecurity, particularly if the internet speed associated with smart devices is readily hacked or altered by those with bad intentions. As a result, parents are now more cautious about voice recording and video streaming capabilities being sent across their networks, which has made consumers less trusting of connected solutions. Furthermore, middle- and low-income families find it more difficult to acquire sophisticated baby monitors due to the cost of high-definition cameras, artificial intelligence-based cry recognition, and multifunctional features.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2025 , Samsung unveiled Vision AI at CES 2025, integrating personalized features, such as Click to Search and Live Translate with SmartThings to enhance home monitoring, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences.

, Samsung unveiled Vision AI at CES 2025, integrating personalized features, such as Click to Search and Live Translate with SmartThings to enhance home monitoring, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. In March 2025, Lorex’s new AI-powered Smart Search and Video Vault technology enables users to quickly locate critical footage and maintain privacy through local, cloud-free storage, all accessible via the Lorex Home app.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Baby Monitor Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze sales share by product type (audio, video, tracking devices), adoption rate of advanced features such as HD video, night vision, motion detection, and app connectivity, along with penetration of breathing, movement, and sleep monitoring functionalities.

– helps you analyze sales share by product type (audio, video, tracking devices), adoption rate of advanced features such as HD video, night vision, motion detection, and app connectivity, along with penetration of breathing, movement, and sleep monitoring functionalities. DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL & E-COMMERCE PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you evaluate offline vs. online sales share, growth rate of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, and shifts in consumer buying patterns across digital platforms.

– helps you evaluate offline vs. online sales share, growth rate of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, and shifts in consumer buying patterns across digital platforms. CONSUMER DEMAND & REPLACEMENT CYCLE ANALYSIS – helps you understand average purchase frequency, device replacement cycle (years), and evolving household adoption trends across first-time and repeat buyers.

– helps you understand average purchase frequency, device replacement cycle (years), and evolving household adoption trends across first-time and repeat buyers. MARKET PERFORMANCE & PRICING BENCHMARKS – helps you assess annual revenue growth rate, average selling price (ASP) trends by feature set, and pricing differentiation between entry-level and premium smart baby monitors.

– helps you assess annual revenue growth rate, average selling price (ASP) trends by feature set, and pricing differentiation between entry-level and premium smart baby monitors. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the market share of leading manufacturers based on revenue and shipment volume, supported by analysis of product innovation, bundled offerings, and strategic positioning.

– helps you gauge the market share of leading manufacturers based on revenue and shipment volume, supported by analysis of product innovation, bundled offerings, and strategic positioning. DIGITAL INFLUENCE & BUYING BEHAVIOR INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the percentage of purchases influenced by online reviews, digital marketing campaigns, peer recommendations, and consumer preference for bundled smart monitoring solutions versus standalone devices.

