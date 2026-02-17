Dyadic Applied BioSolutions and Proliant Health & Biologicals Announce Commercial Launch of Recombinant Human Albumin

JUPITER, Fla. and ANKENY, Iowa, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic Applied BioSolutions (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for life science, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial uses, and Proliant Health & Biologicals (“Proliant”), a leading global producer of albumin and other purified proteins for life science, nutrition, and diagnostic applications, today announced the commercial launch of AlbuFree™ DX, a recombinant human albumin (rHA) product produced using Dyadic’s proprietary filamentous fungal expression technology.

The launch of AlbuFree™ DX underscores Dyadic’s strategy to prioritize recombinant protein products that have clear commercial pathways and are supported by well-established end markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Dyadic will receive a share of profits from Proliant’s commercial sales of recombinant human albumin products.

“This launch is a clear validation of Dyadic’s technology and our commercialization strategy,” said Joe Hazelton, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dyadic. “Recombinant human albumin is a well-understood product with broad adoption in cell culture and life science applications, making it an ideal fit for our platform and partner-driven commercialization model.”

Recombinant human albumin is a critical component in cell culture media and other life science applications, where demand is rising for animal-free, scalable, and supply-secure inputs. The launch of AlbuFree™ DX marks the first major commercial step in Dyadic’s growing portfolio of market-specific proteins and represents an important milestone in converting licensed programs into recurring revenue streams.

“Proliant has decades of experience producing albumin at global scale and supplying customers through an established worldwide distribution network,” said Chris Detzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Proliant Health & Biologicals. “AlbuFree™ DX builds on that foundation by adding a high-quality, animal-free recombinant human albumin to our diagnostic market portfolio, allowing us to meet growing customer demand while maintaining the consistency, reliability, and scale our customers expect. Further expansion of the AlbuFree™ line is expected later this year with the next version specifically formulated for the cell culture market.”

“This milestone demonstrates that Dyadic’s microbial platforms are well-suited for products that can be efficiently integrated into existing manufacturing, quality, and commercial infrastructures,” Hazelton added. “We believe this further reinforces the applicability of Dyadic’s technology for scalable commercialization in large, established markets.”

Dyadic continues to advance additional recombinant proteins for cell culture, life science, nutrition, and industrial applications through a combination of internal programs and strategic partnerships.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s C1 and Dapibus™ expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com

About Proliant Health & Biologicals

Proliant Health & Biologicals is a global leader in the production of purified bovine and recombinant proteins, serving life science, diagnostic, nutrition, and medical markets worldwide. With decades of manufacturing expertise, vertically integrated operations, and a global network of distributors and customers, Proliant is recognized for its scale, quality, and reliability in albumin and specialty protein supply. For more information about AlbuFree™ DX and Proliant please visit phb1.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of Dyadic’s clinical trial and interest in its protein production platforms, Dyadic’s research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Dyadic’s history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of Dyadic’s microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize Dyadic’s microbial protein production platforms or its other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) Dyadic’s capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) Dyadic’s reliance on information technology; (ix) Dyadic’s dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; and (xii) Dyadic’s ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause Dyadic’s actual results to differ from its current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Dyadic’s expectations.

Media contacts:



Dyadic Applied BioSolutions:

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com

Proliant Health and Biologicals:

Alexis Voss

Email: Alexis.voss@phb1.com