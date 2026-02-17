Kane Biotech Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for revyve® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSXV:KNE) (“Kane Biotech”. “Kane” or the “Company”) today announces two regulatory milestones that strengthen the Company’s wound care platform and reinforce its commitment to high quality, evidence-based medical device development.

Kane has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its revyve® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, intended for the mechanical cleansing, moistening, debriding, and removal of foreign material — including microorganisms and debris — from a broad range of acute and chronic dermal lesions. These include Stage I–IV pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, postsurgical wounds, first and superficial second-degree burns, grafted and donor sites, as well as minor cuts, minor burns, and superficial abrasions. The cleanser is also intended for moistening absorbent wound dressings. With manufacturing technology transfer and scale-up of the cleanser planned for later in 2026 and sales activities shortly thereafter, this clearance represents an important validation of Kane’s expanded revyve product line. The technology platform is designed to address both wound bacteria and biofilms — two major contributors to delayed healing and antibiotic resistance.

In addition, Kane has expanded its ISO 13485:2016 certification under the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) to include distribution while expanding to wound cleansers, building on its existing certifications for nonsterile antimicrobial wound dressings (revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray). This expansion is aligned with the FDA’s new Quality Management System Regulation (QMSR) which came into effect February 2026, harmonizing U.S. requirements with ISO 13485.

The expanded certification supports Kane’s ability to pursue regulatory approvals across multiple jurisdictions and demonstrates the Company’s continued investment in quality systems, compliance, and operational readiness.

“These achievements reflect Kane’s disciplined approach to advancing its wound care portfolio,” said Lori Christofalos, Chief Quality Officer. “ISO 13485 and MDSAP compliance strengthens trust among healthcare providers and patients, and ensures Kane is aligned with evolving regulatory expectations.”

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

