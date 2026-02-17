Cronos Launches New All-in-One Vape, Spinach PUFFERZ™

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced today the launch of its newest all-in-one (AIO) vape, Spinach PUFFERZ™. The latest innovation under Cronos’ Spinach® brand brings together high-quality cannabis infused with liquid diamonds in a convenient all-in-one device.

Crafted for modern cannabis consumers who value functionality and design, Spinach PUFFERZ™ offers a seamless way to enjoy high-quality cannabis vape extracts and bold flavors. Every design element was carefully considered to deliver a differentiated experience. Spinach PUFFERZ™ is Cronos' first AIO vape featuring the increasingly popular palm-style hardware. The device boasts a uniquely satisfying squishy grip with a puffy exterior, a dual ceramic coil for maximum flavor and smooth draws, a boost button for temperature control, and a battery meter to indicate when a charge is needed.

“Our leadership in the Canadian cannabis marketplace is driven by our relentless pursuit of excellence in product quality, innovation, and differentiation,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO of Cronos. “We are focused on building brand loyalty with fantastic products, and our newest all-in-one vape is a device that looks, feels, and tastes great. The launch of Spinach PUFFERZ™ demonstrates our ability to continuously find new ways to innovate and create new cannabis experiences.”

Spinach PUFFERZ™ all-in-one 1g vapes will launch in three flavors, each infused with liquid diamonds and delivering 98.1% THC:

Spinach PUFFERZ™ Sour Blue Razz (Hybrid) Inspired by a strain with Blue CKS x Mendobreath lineage and featuring berry and citrus flavor notes

Spinach PUFFERZ™ Tropical AF (Sativa) Inspired by a strain with Pink Rozay and White Runtz lineage and featuring tropical and fruity flavor notes

Spinach PUFFERZ™ Pineapple Coconut (Indica) Inspired by a strain with LA Cush CK and Coco Milk lineage and featuring a combo of fruity and vanilla flavor notes



“Our teams have been unwavering in their commitment to elevating our vape portfolio with products and flavors that truly connect with consumers,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. “We’re incredibly excited to introduce a standout innovation like Spinach PUFFERZ™ at a time when the all‑in‑one category is experiencing remarkable momentum. As one of Canada’s leading cannabis vape brands, we’re proud to help shape the category and remain dedicated to delivering memorable products that keep Spinach® top‑of‑mind with cannabis consumers,” Mr. Jacobson added.

Available now in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, Spinach PUFFERZ™ will be available nationally by April 2026. For more information and product availability, visit https://spinachcannabis.com/. To learn more about Spinach PUFFERZ™ and stay up-to-date on Spinach® products, follow @spinachwithfriends on Instagram.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.



