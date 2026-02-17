Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.

Dr. Prabu Raja, President, Semiconductor Products Group, will participate at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 2 beginning at 3:20 p.m. PT / 6:20 p.m. ET.

Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, March 10 beginning at 5:40 a.m. PT / 8:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com with a replay available the same day.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Mike Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977