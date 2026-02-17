ZenaTech Advances its Autonomous AI Drone Power Wash Platform and Dubai Drone as a Service Presence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces it is advancing its AI autonomous drone power wash system designed for building cleaning and outdoor maintenance applications using its ZenaDrone IQ Square drone. The power wash system is currently undergoing testing and validation at a private flight-testing facility in Dubai while the company continues to advance plans to open a Drone as a Service location in the city. Designed for buildings, industrial infrastructure, government properties, and public spaces, the power wash system is being developed to leverage intelligent automated flight control and LiDAR scanning, to deliver high-precision cleaning with minimal manual labor.

“Our tethered, AI-powered drone autonomy platform is designed to transform building cleaning and maintenance from a labor-intensive, high-risk service into a scalable, technology-driven automated solution. By eliminating work at height, reducing labor dependency, and using LiDAR and AI to precisely target cleaning, we plan to deliver faster and more consistent results, safer operations, and lower water and chemical usage,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “The global drone-based cleaning services market is growing at 17% annually, projected to reach over USD 13 billion by 2030. We plan to leverage this opportunity by modernizing a traditional manual industry with drones, data and AI at its core. Dubai’s rapid building growth plus demanding maintenance requirements provides an ideal setting to test and validate our system laying the foundation for market expansion through our Drone as a Service network.”

The drone-based power washing process consists of a drone scan of a building with LiDAR to create a 3D map and identify areas that need deeper cleaning. AI software is being developed to generate an optimized wash plan, directing the drone to target high-dirt zones and adjusting pressure and coverage as needed. Supplied continuously with tethered power and water, the drone autonomously executes the cleaning route while an operator can supervise from the ground.

The Company also disclosed progress towards the opening of its Drone as a Service location in Dubai, having hired business development staff and currently in the process of training drone pilots. The Company has selected and is currently in the process of leasing a 2200 sq. ft. business sales office to complement its existing 3,000 sq. ft. drone operations warehouse to serve DaaS customers with power washing and other DaaS offerings. In concert, the Dubai office is in the process of scaling its scope of business and aviation permits to support testing and increased urban operations.

The ZenaDrone IQ Square is an advanced AI-powered autonomous drone with a footprint of 40X40 and 50X50 inches in size, in a rotary VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) design. It is designed to perform visual-line-of-sight inspections and surveillance applications for business and government, and power washing applications using a tethered water and power supply. Equipped to use interchangeable state-of-the-art cameras, sensors, and attachments, the IQ Square can carry a payload of up to seven kilograms and offers a battery flight time of approximately 20 minutes with autonomous recharging through landing on a charging pad.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service platform is designed to provide business and government customers with on-demand or subscription-based access to faster and superior drone-based services for a host of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture applications, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies currently using low-tech methodologies ripe for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network of locations in communities anchored by existing customers and revenue, for next-gen drone integration designed for speed, precision, data, and safety benefits. The company is continuing to build its global network of through acquisitions and corporate-owned locations, as well as integrating drone workflows and adding new services.

