North American Niobium Highlights 0.150% Nb₂O₅ with124.53 ppm Dy₂O₃ from Pegmatite Grab Sample and 0.19% TREO from REE-BearingCarbonatite Outcrop at Seigneurie, Québec

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (FSE: KS82.F) (“North American Niobium” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from Phase 1 channel sampling and Phase 2 selective grab sampling completed on its 100%-owned Seigneurie Project located in Longue-Rive (Haute-Côte-Nord), Québec.

The results include a high-grade niobium-dysprosium pegmatite grab sample returning 1,502 ppm Nb₂O₅ (0.1502%) with 124.5 ppm Dy₂O₃ and elevated tantalum, as well as a REE-bearing carbonatite outcrop returning 0.19% TREO (including Y₂O₃).

Highlights

Pegmatite grab sample (G170343): 1,502.02 ppm Nb₂O₅ (0.1502%) and 0.134% TREO which includes 124.52 ppm Dy₂O₃, 14.04 ppm Dy 2 O 3 , 16.5 ppm HfO 2 and 14.42 ppm Sc 2 O 3 .

REE-bearing carbonatite grab sample (G170310): 0.19% TREO with 31.10 ppm Dy₂O₃.

Phase 1 channel sampling: A 15.0 m composite interval returned 294.39 ppm Nb₂O₅, and 0.039% TREO (which includes 28.66 ppm Dy₂O₃ and 11.30 ppm HfO 2 ).

Channel sampling tested only the limited exposed surface outcrop and returned low-grade but consistently anomalous Nb and Dy values.

Geochemical signatures indicate alkaline affinity within immobile elements, while broader chemistry remains to be evaluated; exploration is focused on vectoring toward a potential alkaline core

The Company is advancing Québec permitting to support drill testing targeted for Q1 2026, subject to receipt of required approvals.

Phase 1 – Channel Sampling

Phase 1 was conducted between October 25 and October 27, 2025, consisting of two north–south oriented channels totalling 94.5 metres across exposed pegmatite outcrop.

The best summarized interval represents a 15.0 m composite derived from continuous 1.5 m channel samples (See Table 1).

The pegmatite is interpreted to strike approximately N80° with a steep southerly dip and remains open along strike, width and at depth. Based on surface exposure and historical drill collar locations, the system may exceed 150 metres in apparent width, though this remains subject to verification by drilling.

Phase 2 – Selective Grab Sampling (109 Samples)

Phase 2 selective grab sampling expanded coverage to additional pegmatite and carbonatite outcrops. See table 2 and 3.

Pegmatite Highlights

G170343 (Outcrop, Pegmatite)

1,502.02 ppm Nb₂O₅ (0.1502%)

124.53 Ppm Dy₂O₃

34.80 ppm Ta₂O₅

16.57 ppm HfO₂

16.25 ppm Sc₂O₃

0.1348% TREO

HREO/TREO ratio: 0.94%

Carbonatite Highlight

G170310 (Subcrop, Carbonatite)

0.19% TREO

31.10 ppm Dy₂O₃

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization hosted on the Project.

Geological Interpretation

The pegmatite system at Seigneurie appears to strike approximately N80° with a steep dip to the south, based on surface observations and review of historical reports. The system remains open along strike, at width and at depth.

Historical drill collars from the previous drill campaign in 1978 have now been located in the field, and their spatial relationship to current surface exposures suggests that the pegmatite intrusion may be significantly wider than previously interpreted. Based on surface exposure and the position of these historical collars, the pegmatite body may exceed 100 metres in width, and could potentially be wider than 150 metres, subject to confirmation through drilling.



The geometry and scale observed to date suggest the body may represent either a pegmatite dyke and/or an intrusion, though this remains interpretative and will require subsurface validation.

“Phase 1 channel sampling only tested the limited outcrop available at surface, and while the grades are modest, the results consistently show notable niobium, dysprosium, hafnium and scandium.” said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer. “Phase 2 has now returned a very encouraging pegmatite grab sample grading 0.15% Nb₂O₅ with notable dysprosium, hafnium and scandium, alongside an REE-bearing carbonatite outcrop returning 0.19% TREO. Given the current market interest and pricing environment for dysprosium, hafnium and scandium, this is an intriguing metal mix and warrants further work as we advance permitting and prepare for drilling in 2026.”

Next Steps

The Company is progressing the required Québec exploration permits to support drilling and continued target development. Integrated geochemical and structural interpretation is underway to prioritize targets for Q1 2026 drilling.

Sampling and Analytical Methods

Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories for preparation and analysis. Samples were prepared using standard crushing and pulverizing procedures targeting 70% passing 2 mm mesh and 85% passing 75 µm.

Analytical methods included ME-MS71L, ME-MS85, and additional method packages as noted in assay tables. The Company is initiating a duplicate analysis program at a second laboratory to further support quality control procedures.

Channel samples represent continuous sampling across exposed outcrop. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of underlying mineralization.

Table 1: Channel sample 15m composite

Click here to view image

Table 2: Grab samples associated with elevated niobium values (>400 ppm Nb2O5).

Click here to view image

Table 3: Grab samples associated with elevated TREO values (>0.15% TREO)

Click here to view image

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

