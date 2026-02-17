DIDWW to showcase carrier-grade communications at Enterprise Connect 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecom operator that provides carrier-grade business communications services, has announced its participation in Enterprise Connect 2026 . This leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experiences will take place on March 10-12 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As enterprise communications continue to evolve, Enterprise Connect remains a key forum for exploring industry trends and keeping abreast of technological progress. The 2026 conference will spotlight AI-driven solutions, unified communications, collaboration tools, and next-generation customer experience technologies. Attendees will benefit from thought leadership, peer networking, and hands-on access to hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest systems, services, and applications in the sponsor Expo Hall.

DIDWW welcomes attendees to meet the team at booth No. 334 and explore its extensive US and global phone number coverage, along with carrier-grade SIP trunking, all delivered over an enterprise-ready network. A Silver Sponsor of Enterprise Connect 2026, DIDWW will demonstrate how these services seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure and enable BYOC connectivity with leading platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Amazon Chime, Genesys, and Zapier.

To schedule a dedicated session in advance, attendees can email the DIDWW team at sales@didww.com or contact their personal account manager.

"As enterprises seek greater flexibility and control over their communications infrastructure, DIDWW is proud to support their journey with carrier-grade services that integrate effortlessly with their preferred platforms," said Karolis Jurys, CEO at DIDWW. "Enterprise Connect 2026 offers the perfect venue to connect with industry leaders and showcase how our solutions enable businesses to communicate more effectively on a global scale."

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant phone numbers, voice, and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced by AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

