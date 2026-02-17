Tradewinds Universal Secures $10 Million Equity Line to Accelerate Roll-Up of High-Revenue Assets

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD), a fully reporting holdings company focused on acquiring revenue-producing assets, today announced that it has secured a $10 million Equity Line of Credit (“ELOC”) from RH2 Equity Partners, L.P. (“RH2”) to accelerate its acquisition strategy.

The facility provides Tradewinds with flexible access to capital intended primarily for the acquisition of cash-flow positive assets, including the planned acquisition and expansion of Peppermint Hippo branded locations and affiliated operating clubs as part of the Company’s objective of building a 100-club, multi-brand nightlife platform. Structured to allow TRWD to pursue acquisitions opportunistically while maintaining control over when and how capital is accessed, the facility targets established venues in a sector known for consistent revenue generation and EBITDA margins typically ranging between approximately 8% and 12%. TRWD’s strategy centers on acquiring profitable operating businesses and integrating their revenues into the public company, creating growth through real assets and operating cash flow.

Capital Access Designed to Acquire Revenue, Not Create Burn

On February 13, 2026, Tradewinds filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the equity line facility. While S-1 effectiveness timelines vary, and the Company cannot anticipate the exact timing, some filings become effective in as little as ten days, which represents the Company’s objective.

Upon effectiveness, Tradewinds will have the ability — but not the obligation — to access capital under the facility as acquisition opportunities arise.

The Company emphasizes that capital drawn under the facility is intended for the acquisition of operating businesses already producing revenue and positive cash flow. Tradewinds does not intend to deploy capital into development-stage projects or concepts requiring extended capital investment or operational burn.

Management believes this approach differentiates TRWD from many growth-stage issuers by pairing capital access directly with income-producing assets.

Public Capital Creates Advantage in a Traditionally Capital-Constrained Industry

Despite strong profitability, the nightlife industry has historically faced limited access to traditional financing, with many operators relying on private capital or internal cash flow due to unfavorable lending terms or institutional reluctance toward the sector.

TRWD believes that access to public financing — including the recently announced equity line facility — provides a structural competitive advantage by allowing the Company to pursue acquisitions using more flexible capital structures than those typically available to privately owned operators. This includes not only the acquisition of operating nightlife venues, but also opportunities to acquire underlying assets such as real estate associated with established locations where appropriate. Management believes access to public capital may allow TRWD to negotiate more favorable acquisition terms and compete more effectively for attractive assets in competitive markets.

By combining public-market capital access with experienced nightlife operators, TRWD intends to position itself as a major consolidator in a historically fragmented market structure while continuing to focus on operating businesses generating consistent cash flow.

Peppermint Hippo Platform and Proven Leadership

A central component of Tradewinds’ strategy is its partnership with the Peppermint Hippo brand and its founder, Alan Chang, who has built Peppermint Hippo into one of the most recognizable and rapidly expanding upscale brands within the adult nightlife and hospitality sector.

Chang is widely recognized within the industry for developing a hybrid-style venue model that blends elements of premium nightlife, hospitality, and high-end entertainment into a single operating concept. This approach emphasizes elevated venue design, customer experience, strong operational standards, and diversified revenue streams, allowing locations to perform more consistently than traditional single-format clubs. The model has proven particularly effective in competitive markets by attracting broader customer demographics while maintaining strong margins and repeat visitation.

Under Chang’s leadership, the Peppermint Hippo platform has experienced significant growth, with estimated 2025 revenues surpassing $30 million, reflecting strong demand and operational scalability across its existing locations. The brand’s performance has positioned it as a leading example of how modernized nightlife concepts can generate sustained cash flow while expanding into new regional markets.

Peppermint Hippo has continued to pursue expansion through the acquisition and development of additional venues, including recent activity in markets such as Pompano Beach, Florida and New Orleans, Louisiana. These expanding locations, along with additional affiliated venues under evaluation, represent natural candidates within the broader roll-up strategy being deployed by Tradewinds Universal.

Chang’s track record of identifying underperforming or fragmented assets, repositioning them through branding and operational improvements, and generating profitable outcomes forms the operational backbone of TRWD’s acquisition model. Management believes this experience materially reduces execution risk as the Company scales through acquisition, allowing Tradewinds to focus on integrating proven operating businesses rather than developing untested concepts.

Roll-Up Strategy: Building Toward a National Platform

TRWD’s long-term objective is to build a national portfolio of nightlife venues through a disciplined roll-up strategy focused on acquiring profitable, operating businesses and integrating them into a unified operating platform.

The nightlife sector represents a multi-billion-dollar segment of the broader entertainment industry and remains highly fragmented, with many successful regional operators controlling individual or small groups of venues without access to scalable growth capital. Established nightlife venues have historically demonstrated strong and consistent revenue performance, with mature locations often generating stable cash flow and EBITDA margins commonly ranging between approximately 8% and 12%. TRWD’s strategy is to consolidate these independent operators into a publicly traded platform capable of achieving national scale through acquisition, operational standardization, and brand integration.

Through its partnership with Peppermint Hippo and affiliated operators, TRWD intends to leverage proven operating models, established management experience, and centralized marketing and technology systems to create a multi-brand nightlife conglomerate. Management believes this approach allows growth to occur through the accumulation of income-producing assets rather than through speculative development or unproven concepts. By focusing on operating venues already generating revenue, each acquisition is intended to immediately contribute to the Company’s consolidated operating base.

The equity line facility is intended to support this strategy by providing TRWD with flexible access to capital that can be deployed opportunistically as acquisition targets are identified. Each acquisition is expected to contribute operating revenue and cash flow, strengthening the Company’s financial foundation and supporting continued expansion.

The Company’s growth plan is structured in phases:

Phase 1 – Establish Operating Base

Finalize the first Peppermint Hippo acquisition, establishing recurring revenue and operational baseline within the public company.

Phase 2 – Sequential Acquisition Growth

Utilize capital access to acquire additional profitable Peppermint Hippo and affiliated venues, increasing EBITDA and strengthening the balance sheet through operating income contributed by each acquisition.

Phase 3 – Platform Integration

Implement shared branding, reservation systems, marketing infrastructure, and operational standards across acquired venues to improve efficiency, increase margins, and create a scalable operating platform.

Phase 4 – National Scale Execution

Expand toward a long-term objective of building a portfolio of up to 100 locations across multiple nightlife brands, positioning TRWD as a national operator within a historically fragmented industry.

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 — the only club of its kind on the Strip — cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate over 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, including strategic arrangements with operating partners, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

About RH2 Equity Partners

RH2 Equity Partners is a strategic investment firm specializing in structured financing and recapitalization solutions for emerging public companies. The firm supports issuers through a range of tailored capital structures including Equity Lines of Credit (ELOCs), Structured Debt Settlement and Equity Programs, and registered offering participation under Regulation A and S1. RH2 provides not only capital but also hands-on support for compliance, corporate governance, and public market readiness. Its platform is designed to resolve legacy challenges, restore balance sheets, and enable sustainable access to growth capital without reliance on toxic structures or short term lending. RH2 is uniquely equipped to prepare and file Regulation A offerings using a proprietary documentation process that helps issuers raise institutional capital quickly and efficiently.

