McFarlane Lake Mining Commences Trading on Frankfurt Exchange and Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (“McFarlane” or the “Company”) (CSE: MLM, OTC: MLMLF, FRA: W2Z), is pleased to announce the Company commenced trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under the Symbol FRA: W2Z. This listing forms part of the Company’s broader strategy to expand investor awareness of its flagship Juby Gold Project across North America and Europe.

The Company will also participate in several upcoming investor conferences, including the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC 2026 Mining Showcase (February 26–27, 2026), the PDAC 2026 Convention (March 1–4, 2026), and the Precious Metals Summit 1x1 Meetings Program.

“Listing on the Frankfurt Exchange strengthens our access to international capital and reflects the growing interest in the Juby Gold Project,” said Mark Trevisiol, President & CEO. “With several key investor conferences ahead, we’re excited to connect directly with the market and highlight the momentum we’re building.”

The Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase will be held in person at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto. The event brings together mining companies and institutional investors for presentations, networking, and one-on-one meetings. President & CEO Mark Trevisiol will present on February 26th at 2:40pm ET.

The PDAC remains the world’s leading mineral exploration and mining convention, attracting global industry participants, investors, and analysts. As part of PDAC 2026, McFarlane will participate in the Precious Metals Summit Investor Exchange at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on March 2–3, where management will meet with qualified institutional investors.

Members of the Company’s management team will be available throughout the conference week to discuss recent developments and near-term plans for the Juby Gold Project.

Investors interested in meeting with management or learning more about McFarlane Lake Mining are encouraged to contact investors@mcfarlanelakemining.com.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project, located near Gowganda, Ontario, within the established Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Juby Gold Project hosts a current (effective September 29, 2025) NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 1.01 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category at an average grade of 0.98 g/t gold (31.74 million tonnes) and an additional 3.17 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category at an average grade of 0.89 g/t gold (109.48 million tonnes). The estimate was calculated using a long-term gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.85 g/t gold for underground resources.

A sensitivity analysis completed at a higher gold price of US$3,750 per ounce resulted in an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.20 million ounces grading 0.94 g/t gold (39.51 million tonnes) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.23 million ounces grading 0.85 g/t gold (154.50 million tonnes) applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.15 g/t gold for underground resources.

The independent MRE was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The full technical report supporting the resource estimate was filed on SEDAR+ on November 21, 2025, and is also available on the Company’s website www.mcfarlanelakemining.com.

McFarlane is actively executing an exploration drilling program and additional technical studies at the Juby Project to further evaluate and advance this large-scale gold system.

In addition to Juby, McFarlane holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets across Ontario, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties located approximately 70 kilometres west of Sudbury and the Michaud/Munro properties located 115 kilometres east of Timmins. McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

Readers are cautioned to refer to the “Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources” and all other disclaimers included in this news release for important information regarding the limitations and verification status of the data presented above and elsewhere herein.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/.

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Qualified Person

Technical information was reviewed by Mark Trevisiol P.Eng., an officer of McFarlane and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the timeline for the completion of the transaction, the ability of McFarlane to satisfy or waive closing conditions under the Agreement, including receipt of required regulatory and third-party approvals. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “believes” or “intends”, or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated as of November 27, 2024, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management’s estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum’s “CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.