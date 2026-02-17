Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced fourth quarter 2025 net income of $2,912,000, or $0.62 per share, an increase of $262,000, or 9.9%, compared to net income of $2,650,000, or $0.57 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Southern earned $12,215,000, or $2.63 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1,813,000, or 17.4%, compared to net income of $10,402,000, or $2.28 per share, for the same period of 2024.

The annualized return on average assets for the years ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was 0.77% and 0.71%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, was 10.64% and 10.07%, respectively. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 3.22% compared to 2.98% for the same period of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of earnings and growth. For 2025, we achieved loan growth of 14.1%, deposit growth of 13.2% and total asset growth of 13.0%.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $15,553,000, or 1.22% of loans on December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $53,000 for 2025, compared to $28,000 for 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.98% as of December 31, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

  December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS       
Cash and cash equivalents $109,498 $73,737 
Federal funds sold  878  259 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  156,220  159,320 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  62,471  60,454 
Loans held-for-sale  214  995 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,553 – 2025, $12,782 - 2024  1,257,855  1,103,652 
Premises and equipment, net  25,188  25,600 
Net cash surrender value of life insurance  28,506  23,139 
Goodwill  13,422  13,422 
Other intangible assets, net  75  111 
Other real estate owned  3,689  - 
Other assets  32,461  35,866 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,690,477 $1,496,555 
        
LIABILITIES       
Deposits:       
Non-interest bearing $224,171 $223,583 
Interest bearing  1,192,627  1,028,212 
Total deposits  1,416,798  1,251,795 
        
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings  1,390  1,560 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  18,118  18,355 
Other borrowings  97,900  82,900 
Subordinated debentures  34,791  34,722 
Total liabilities  1,568,997  1,389,332 
        
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding     
Common stock, $2.50 par value:       
Authorized – 10,000,000 shares       
Issued and outstanding – 4,623,734 shares in 2025, 4,577,107 shares in 2024  11,555  11,438 
Additional paid-in capital  13,621  13,438 
Retained earnings  106,716  97,462 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (10,412) (15,115)
Total shareholders’ equity  121,480  107,223 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,690,477 $1,496,555 


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025 2024 2025 2024 
Interest income:             
Loans, including fees $19,052 $16,628 $72,776 $64,376 
Federal funds sold and balances with banks  823  999  3,314  4,629 
Securities:             
Taxable  1,404  1,376  5,810  5,889 
Tax-exempt  410  318  1,498  1,222 
Total interest income  21,689  19,321  83,398  76,116 
              
Interest expense:             
Deposits  7,847  7,358  30,434  29,013 
Other  1,447  1,315  5,484  6,016 
Total interest expense  9,294  8,673  35,918  35,029 
Net interest income  12,395  10,648  47,480  41,087 
Provision for credit losses  1,332  353  3,196  1,014 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  11,063  10,295  44,284  40,073 
              
Non-interest income:             
Service charges on deposit accounts  443  422  1,669  1,692 
Trust fees  876  704  3,221  2,744 
Net gains on loan sales  395  253  1,139  672 
Earnings on life insurance assets  229  170  833  667 
Gain from life insurance      202   
ATM and debit card fee income  476  462  1,882  1,818 
Other  230  289  831  898 
Total non-interest income  2,649  2,300  9,777  8,491 
              
Non-interest expense:             
Salaries and employee benefits  6,161  6,233  24,146  22,388 
Occupancy, net  601  540  2,438  2,054 
Equipment  553  425  2,015  1,658 
Professional and outside services  575  581  2,130  2,156 
Software maintenance  774  635  2,841  2,452 
ATM expenses  235  212  976  841 
Printing, postage, and supplies  123  97  468  510 
Telecommunication expenses  91  73  314  313 
Other  1,251  1,096  4,342  4,053 
Total non-interest expense  10,364  9,892  39,670  36,425 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  3,348  2,703  14,391  12,139 
Federal income tax provision  436  53  2,176  1,737 
NET INCOME $2,912 $2,650 $12,215 $10,402 
              
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $0.63 $0.57 $2.65 $2.28 
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share  0.62  0.57  2.63  2.28 
Dividends Declared Per Common Share  0.16  0.15  0.64  0.60 


