JETOUR Launches Global Micro-Film Initiative to Redefine Brand Storytelling in the Auto Industry

Life's a Journey: JETOUR's Alternative Brand Answer in an Age of Sameness

In today’s automotive industry, convergence is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. Powertrain strategies, intelligent technologies, and even lifestyle-oriented storytelling are increasingly aligned. While the surface appears diverse, underlying narratives are becoming more alike. Information is abundant, yet messages that genuinely resonate and endure are increasingly rare.

Against this backdrop, JETOUR launches its global micro-film initiative“Life’s a Journey”. Rather than amplifying specifications or technical advantages, the project turns toward a more fundamental question: why do we travel, and what truly moves us along the way? While manifested as a global short-film series, it is ultimately a definitive articulation of JETOUR’s brand logic for the current era.

“Travel+”: An Eight-Year Journey, Not Just a Slogan

“Travel+” is not a newly coined marketing phrase. It has been JETOUR’s defining strategic direction since the brand’s inception. Over the past eight years, JETOUR has continuously expanded the meaning of “travel+”—from products and ecosystems to culture, music, sports, and mobility hubs —gradually shaping a brand system centered on movement and lifestyle.Guided by this consistent long-term vision, JETOUR surpassed 2.15 million cumulative sales within just eight years, marking a significant leap in brand development.

Along this journey, “Travel+” has evolved from a functional concept into a broader cultural expression. “Life’s a Journey” is a natural extension of that evolution.

The New Connection of Brand Storytelling and User Co-Creation

Unlike conventional automotive campaigns, “Life’s a Journey” does not position the vehicle as the narrative centerpiece. Instead, filmmakers from different regions explore universal themes—love, family, self-discovery—within the context of travel. The car exists quietly within the frame, not as a subject to be showcased, but as a companion to human emotion.

The short film First Encounter exemplifies this approach. Its nuanced portrayal of relationships has received recognition across international film platforms. The film was awarded Best Story Short and received a nomination for Best Romance Film at the International Movie Awards (IMA), and later received Best Director (January 2026) and Best Romantic Short (January 2026) at the Touchstone Independent Film Festival in the United States.

These honors underscore the project’s cinematic merit and its success in conveying brand values through authentic storytelling. More importantly, they anchor JETOUR’s narrative firmly within a global cultural and creative landscape.

High-quality storytelling has also sparked organic participation. Across Instagram and TikTok, users around the world began sharing their own journey stories inspired by the films. Two South American owners ultimately stood out with works centered on the theme of “dreams,” forming a broader narrative matrix that spans love, family, life, and aspiration.

By stepping outside a traditional commercial framework and placing users at the heart of the narrative, JETOUR shifts its role—from storyteller to stage builder.

When Audience Become Co-Creators, Brand Relations Changes

The brand further bridged film and social engagement through collaborations with South American lifestyle media MalevaMag, Instagram story submissions, and TikTok travel challenges. These initiatives translated emotional resonance into sustained user participation.

From an industry perspective, the value of “Life’s a Journey” lies not in short-term exposure, but in the shift it represents. When automotive brands move from asking “What do we want to say?” to “What stories do users want to tell?”, the nature of the brand-user relationship fundamentally changes.

As more users transition from passive observers to active co-creators, “Travel+” has evolved from a brand promise into a dynamic, globally-shared community fueled by collective passion. With culture as the bridge and users at its core, this long-term, people-centric approach offers a fresh paradigm for differentiation in the automotive industry.