Virtuix Joins Meta’s “Made for Meta” with AI-Powered 360-Degree Treadmill

Omni One to Become Compatible with Meta Quest Headsets and Content, Unlocking Access to Millions of Active Users

Collaboration Positions Virtuix within Meta’s Certified Ecosystem and Expands Consumer Reach to the World’s Largest XR User Base

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced that it has joined the Made for Meta program of Meta Platforms, Inc. Through the program, Virtuix plans to make its “Omni One” 360-degree treadmill compatible with Meta Quest headsets and games, broadening Omni One’s reach to the world’s largest XR user base.

“Joining the Made for Meta program expands our addressable market to millions of active Quest users who already own and love their VR headset and games library,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “We look forward to collaborating with Meta as we continue to scale our consumer business and bring our immersive, full-body gaming experience to a mass audience.”

Meta operates one of the world’s largest immersive platforms, with tens of millions of Quest headsets in the market and continued investment in XR. The Made for Meta program is a partnership initiative by Meta that authorizes select third-party manufacturers to create high-quality, certified products that integrate with the Meta ecosystem. Virtuix expects to provide additional details regarding product compatibility and timing at a later date.

Often described as the “Peloton for Gamers,” Omni One combines immersive gameplay with meaningful physical activity. The omni-directional treadmill lets users walk, run, crouch, and jump naturally in 360 degrees inside video games and AI-generated worlds. Virtuix recently showcased how it uses AI-driven 3D reconstruction to rapidly turn camera footage of real-world locations into photorealistic virtual replicas that can be navigated with Omni One.

Virtuix continues to scale its proprietary full-body movement technology across consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The Company reported 138% year-over-year revenue growth for the six months ended September 30, 2025, and has manufacturing capacity in place to support production up to 3,000 units per month, representing approximately $100 million in annual revenue potential.

On January 27, 2026, Virtuix was listed and began trading on the Global Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “VTIX.” The Company’s dedicated Investor Relations section on its website can be found at https://investors.virtuix.com/.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

