Whey Protein Products: Powering Performance and Nutrition Across Global Markets

Boston, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Whey Protein Products: Global Markets grow from $9.1 billion in 2025 to $12.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030.

This report delivers a concise analysis of the global whey protein market, combining qualitative and quantitative insights on current dynamics, trends, technologies and strategic developments. It covers key companies, product launches, regional prospects and market segmentation by product type, application, and geography, with 2024 as the base year, 2025 estimates, and forecasts through 2030.

The factors driving the market include:

Growing dietary supplements demand: Rising health awareness, fitness adoption, and preventive healthcare trends are driving strong demand for dietary supplements across all age groups. Increased focus on immunity, protein intake, and personalized nutrition continues to support sustained market growth.

Rising demand for dairy-based ingredients: The growing preference for high-quality protein, functional nutrition, and clean-label products is fueling demand for dairy-based ingredients across the food, beverage, and nutrition sectors. Their proven nutritional value, versatility and widespread consumer acceptance continue to support market expansion.

Request a Sample Copy of the Whey Protein Products: Global Markets

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $8.6 billion Market size forecast $12.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered By Product Type, Application and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market drivers Growing dietary supplements demand.

Rising demand for dairy-based ingredients.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for whey protein was valued at $8.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $12.9 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Growing dietary supplements demand.

Rising demand for dairy-based ingredients.

What are the restraints of the market?

Growing trend of veganism and animal-free products.

Allergy and health-related concerns.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

Which product segment will be dominant through 2030?

The whey protein concentrate (WPC) is projected to lead the product segment. Its swift growth is fueled by its extensive use in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and functional foods and beverages, due to its balanced protein levels, affordability, and versatility in formulation.

Which region has the largest market share?

In 2024, North America accounted for 37.8% of the global whey protein market. This growth is fueled by high demand in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and functional foods and beverages. Key factors include widespread consumer awareness of health advantages, a robust fitness culture and convenient access to high-quality nutrition products.

Market leaders include:

ACTUS NUTRITION

AGROPUR

AMCO PROTEINS

ARLA FOODS AMBA

CARBERY FOOD INGREDIENTS LTD.

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LTD.

GLANBIA PLC

HILMAR CHEESE CO. INC.

LACTALIS

LEPRINO NUTRITION

NOW FOODS

PFEISINGER

POLMLEK

SAPUTO INC.

WHEYCO GMBH

Related reports:

Global Markets for Precision Farming: ​ The global precision farming market is expanding as farmers increasingly adopt data-driven technologies to improve crop productivity, resource efficiency, and sustainability. Advances in sensors, Global Positioning System (GPS), AI, and analytics are accelerating the use of precision tools across modern agriculture.

Purchase a copy of the report directly from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.