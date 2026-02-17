Medical Textiles Monthly Newsletter Service: Receive Updates on the Use of Textiles and Nonwovens for Medical, Hygiene and Healthcare Applications

Key opportunities in medical textiles include advancements in materials such as fibers, yarns, and fabrics for surgical, orthopedic, dental, and hygiene applications. The sector's growth is fueled by innovation, making it crucial for industries like textiles, medical devices, and healthcare.

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Textiles - Monthly Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Textiles is a monthly update on the use of textiles and nonwovens for medical, hygiene and healthcare applications - one of the fastest-growing sectors of the technical textiles industry.

Each issue covers technical developments in materials and applications - fibres, yarns and fabrics, equipment, surgical and orthopaedic applications, dental uses and hygiene - together with standards, market and industry news.

Medical Textiles is essential reading for the fibre and textile industry, medical researchers, and the medical devices and diagnostics products industry.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/weai8

