Smart Textiles and Wearables Monthly Newsletter Service

The convergence of advanced fabrics and electronics presents market opportunities in robotics, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and next-gen consumer products, driven by IoT, miniaturization, 3D printing, and soft materials.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Textiles and Wearables - Monthly Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At the interface of soft materials and electronics

The convergence of advanced fabrics and electronics has come a long way since the first issue of Smart Textiles and Nanotechnology was launched at the end of 2006

This crucial monthly publication was renamed Smart Textiles and Wearables to better reflect all the progress that is now being made in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT), continuous miniaturisation, 3D printing and soft materials, in such fields as robotics and industrial manufacturing, healthcare and the next generation of consumer products.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgchy3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Smart Textile
                            
                            
                                Technical Textiles 
                            
                            
                                Wearable Technology
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading