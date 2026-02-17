Smart Textiles and Wearables Monthly Newsletter Service

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Textiles and Wearables - Monthly Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At the interface of soft materials and electronics

The convergence of advanced fabrics and electronics has come a long way since the first issue of Smart Textiles and Nanotechnology was launched at the end of 2006

This crucial monthly publication was renamed Smart Textiles and Wearables to better reflect all the progress that is now being made in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT), continuous miniaturisation, 3D printing and soft materials, in such fields as robotics and industrial manufacturing, healthcare and the next generation of consumer products.

