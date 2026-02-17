Checkmarx Enhances IDE-Native Agentic Application Security in Kiro

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmarx, the global leader in agentic application security, today announced IDE-native support for Kiro through Checkmarx Developer Assist, extending real-time, AI-powered application security directly into the developer environment. The integration allows developers to identify and address security issues as code is written, without leaving the IDE or relying on downstream CI/CD scans.

As development accelerates, security risks surface earlier and more frequently. Developer Assist meets this challenge by embedding security analysis directly into the Kiro workflow, ensuring that speed and security advance together.

“With AI-driven development environments like Kiro, security must operate at developer speed,” said Jonathan Rende, chief product officer at Checkmarx. “Developer Assist brings agentic, policy-driven security insight directly into the IDE, helping developers understand real risk in real time while giving AppSec teams centralized visibility and control through Checkmarx One. With the Kiro agent powered by Checkmarx, developers can eliminate up to 90% of security rework before code is committed.”

Using the official Checkmarx IDE extension, developers can activate Developer Assist inside Kiro with minimal setup (with support for additional development workflows including command-line interfaces planned). Once authenticated, Developer Assist analyzes source code and dependencies in the active workspace, applying existing Checkmarx One policies automatically. No Kiro-specific configuration, proprietary APIs, or experimental integrations are required.

Security findings surface directly in the IDE with contextual detail, helping developers remediate issues early in the software lifecycle. At the same time, results are reflected in the Checkmarx One platform, providing AppSec and engineering leaders with a unified view of risk across projects and teams.

By extending IDE-native application security into Kiro, Checkmarx enables organizations to adopt AI-assisted development with confidence, embedding security from the first line of code while maintaining enterprise-grade governance. For a full list of the IDEs where Developer Assist is available to try for free, visit dev.checkmarx.com website.

