Hemostasis Products Market Size to Reach USD 3.28 Billion by 2035 with 5.41% CAGR – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, The Hemostasis Products Market size is estimated at USD 1.94 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.28 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The hemostasis products market is witnessing healthy growth, and this growth is mainly attributed to factors like the rising incidence of surgical procedures across the globe and the increasing number of cases of traumas that require immediate attention for controlling bleeding. As the world is witnessing rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, surgical capabilities are being enhanced in different parts of the globe. In this regard, hemostasis products have become more important than ever for different healthcare institutions that are utilizing different hemostasis technologies for controlling bleeding in surgical procedures.





The global rise of both elective and emergency surgical procedures is one of the major factors that is acting as a driving force in the development of the market. As the elderly population rises, the prevalence of heart disease, orthopedic ailments, and cancer also rises, all of which come packaged with a need for surgery, making the need for hemostasis-related products extremely strong, and also newly developed in spades. These new needs in the hemostasis market have arisen due to the development of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The increased rate of road accidents, war injuries, and natural calamities is also contributing to the increased demand for quick-acting hemostasis products in trauma care cases. Emergency medical personnel, warfighters, and initial medical care providers are increasingly being supplied with highly effective hemostatic dressing products to address critical cases of uncontrolled bleeding in prehospital care settings. This is creating new market opportunities outside the conventional OR, thereby changing the competitive landscape in the global hemostasis products market.

However, it is not without hurdles. Such as high advanced hemostasis product prices and low reimbursement in some of the developing and emerging nations continues to limit market expansion. Most of the healthcare facilities in these nations are used to the traditional and economical approaches of hemostasis. Thus, all stakeholders of the market are seeking for methods which are more effective to maximize the cost-effectiveness of complex hemostatsis without reducing their efficiency.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Topical Hemostats held the largest market share of 35.48% in 2025 due to its ease of use, proven effectiveness in controlling surgical bleeding, and wide availability across hospitals and surgical centers. Flowable Hemostats are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.12% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive and complex procedures requiring precise bleeding control.

By Form

Sponge & Pad accounted for the highest market share of 38.27% in 2025 due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for a wide range of surgical procedures. Matrix & Gel is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.45% through 2026–2035 driven by innovations in absorbable biomaterials and enhanced hemostatic efficacy.

By Application

Surgical Procedures dominated with a 42.13% share in 2025 due to the sheer volume of elective, cardiovascular, orthopedic, and general surgeries. Rising surgical demand and aging population further boost growth. Trauma Care is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period fueled by rising emergency surgeries, accidents, and battlefield or disaster care needs.

By End-User

Hospitals held the largest share of 48.56% in 2025 due to high surgical volumes, emergency care capabilities, and robust procurement budgets, ensuring consistent adoption of advanced hemostatic solutions. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.21% through 2026–2035 driven by rising outpatient procedures, minimally invasive surgeries, and demand for quick bleeding control solutions.

Regional Insights:

High surgical volumes and sophisticated hospital infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada are the main drivers of the North American hemostasis products market, which is expected to hold a 41.62% share in 2025. Growth is fueled by the widespread use of topical, flowable, and sealant-based hemostats in ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.65%, the U.S. hemostasis products market is expected to reach USD 0.93 billion by 2035 from USD 0.59 billion in 2025. Rising surgical volumes, an increase in trauma cases, the use of sophisticated topical and flowable hemostats, investments in minimally invasive procedures, and hospital bleeding control technologies are the main drivers of growth.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Hemostasis Products Market, which is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.63% between 2026 and 2035. Growing surgical volumes, more trauma patients, and developing healthcare infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are the main drivers of growth.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Ethicon launched the ETHICON 4000 Stapler with 3D Staple Technology and enhanced Gripping Surface, improving tissue compression, reducing bleeding, and supporting open, laparoscopic, and future robotic surgeries.

, Ethicon launched the ETHICON 4000 Stapler with 3D Staple Technology and enhanced Gripping Surface, improving tissue compression, reducing bleeding, and supporting open, laparoscopic, and future robotic surgeries. In April 2025, Baxter introduced the Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat with room-temperature storage, enabling rapid bleeding control and tissue sealing in open and minimally invasive surgeries, improving OR efficiency and accessibility, supporting faster patient recovery times.

Hemostasis Products Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.94 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.41% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Topical Hemostats, Mechanical Hemostats, Flowable Hemostats, Adhesive & Sealants)

• By Form (Matrix & Gel, Sponge & Pad, Powder, Sheet, Others)

• By Application (Surgical Procedures, Trauma Care, Wound Management, Dental Procedures, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze hospital and surgical center adoption of advanced hemostats, utilization across specialties, preference for flowable, mechanical, or topical forms, and compatibility with minimally invasive procedures.

– helps you analyze hospital and surgical center adoption of advanced hemostats, utilization across specialties, preference for flowable, mechanical, or topical forms, and compatibility with minimally invasive procedures. CLINICAL PERFORMANCE & EFFICACY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate bleeding control success rates, reduction in transfusion needs, time to achieve hemostasis, and biodegradability performance across product categories.

– helps you evaluate bleeding control success rates, reduction in transfusion needs, time to achieve hemostasis, and biodegradability performance across product categories. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand approval timelines across major agencies, CE/FDA approval share, adherence to ISO standards, formulary inclusion rates, and regulatory impact on product innovation.

– helps you understand approval timelines across major agencies, CE/FDA approval share, adherence to ISO standards, formulary inclusion rates, and regulatory impact on product innovation. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & PROCEDURAL VOLUME TRENDS – helps you assess annual procedure volumes using hemostatic products, demand intensity by region, and usage frequency driving production planning and supply stability.

– helps you assess annual procedure volumes using hemostatic products, demand intensity by region, and usage frequency driving production planning and supply stability. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you track distribution channel mix, regional penetration gaps, delivery lead times, procurement models, and bundled surgical kit integration trends.

– helps you track distribution channel mix, regional penetration gaps, delivery lead times, procurement models, and bundled surgical kit integration trends. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key manufacturers based on product portfolio diversity, clinical differentiation, regulatory strength, geographic presence, and recent strategic developments.

