Lifeward’s ReWalk™ Personal Exoskeleton Now Covered by Aetna, Coverage Expands to Include Three of the Largest Medicare Advantage Insurers

Aetna joins Humana and United Healthcare in providing Medicare Advantage coverage for beneficiaries who meet medical necessity criteria for the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton

Together, these three national Medicare Advantage insurers represent approximately 16 million beneficiaries across the United States

HUDSON, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology designed to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced that Aetna has issued a prior authorization for a Medicare Advantage beneficiary to obtain the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton, recognizing the device as medically necessary for a qualifying individual living with spinal cord injury. With Aetna's decision, coverage for the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton now spans three of the largest Medicare Advantage insurers, as UnitedHealthcare and Humana have also issued prior authorizations for qualified beneficiaries.

"Aetna's decision represents meaningful progress in expanding access to evidence-based advanced rehabilitation technology," said Mark Grant, CEO of Lifeward. "As leading Medicare Advantage insurers independently review the clinical evidence and reach consistent medical necessity determinations, it reinforces that exoskeleton-assisted walking serves as an appropriate therapeutic intervention for qualified individuals living with spinal cord injury."

The ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton System is an FDA-approved technology designed to enable individuals with spinal cord injury to achieve functional ambulation. Multiple peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated the system's benefits related to ambulation, musculoskeletal health, and cardiopulmonary function.

These recent prior authorization approvals carry significant meaning for patients and providers who have long advocated for broader access to exoskeletal rehabilitation technology. Among those benefiting from the expanded coverage landscape is a nurse living with thoracic spinal cord injury whose Medicare Advantage plan authorized a ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton.

"As a nurse for 15 years and someone who sustained a spinal cord injury in 2022, I understand both professionally and personally how life-changing this kind of technology can and will be for so many," the beneficiary said. "I've cared for patients navigating spinal cord injuries, and I live that reality every single day. Access to innovative mobility devices means more than movement; it means dignity, healing, and a renewed sense of independence. Having a favorable decision for my Aetna Advantage plan for this device is groundbreaking; it opens the door for others in our community to experience that same opportunity for progress and possibility."

With prior authorizations from three of the largest Medicare Advantage insurers, beneficiaries who qualify may now pursue access to the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton. Lifeward continues to collaborate closely with insurers, clinicians, and rehabilitation professionals to integrate advanced rehabilitation technology as a critical element of spinal cord injury management.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity systems, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES Systems.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

