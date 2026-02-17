Vongvanith Named Kinetic’s First Chief Customer Officer; Brings Customer Voice to Senior Leadership

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leader in residential and business fiber internet, has elevated the customer voice with the creation of its new chief customer officer role. The position, which is the first of its kind at Kinetic, underscores the company’s customer-obsessed approach and commitment to delivering better technology, service, value and experience for customers.

Industry leader Stacie Vongvanith will be Kinetic’s first CCO. Drawing on her years of telecom, cable and fiber internet experience, Vongvanith will enhance Kinetic's customer experience, identify pain points and act quickly to solve them, helping the company continue to raise the bar for its fast-growing, 100% fiber internet service.

“I’m thrilled to have Stacie join the Kinetic team. She’s a proven change-maker and her data-driven approach has repeatedly improved customer satisfaction, trust, and loyalty,” said John Harrobin, president of Kinetic. “I am confident her leadership will help us set a new standard for fiber internet service and experience.”

Vongvanith brings more than a dozen years in customer-based-analytics and retention strategies, overseeing large-scale teams in telecom and broadband. She most recently served as senior vice president of loyalty and analytics and acting head of the Consumer business unit at Frontier Communications. Prior to Frontier, Vongvanith led retention and analytics teams for both Charter Communications and Dish Network.

“I’m honored to join this world-class Kinetic team; we’re going to be laser-focused on growing a customer‑first fiber experience. Our customers will find that it’s not just about higher speeds; it’s about better service and experience, too, and Kinetic is committed to delivering all three,” said Vongvanith. “My north star is simple: position Kinetic as a leader in customer loyalty and raise the bar at every customer interaction, earning trust one install, one call, one neighborhood at a time.”

As the insurgent fiber provider, Kinetic is committed to challenging the status quo for its customers, putting their needs, priorities, challenges and experiences first.



For more information, visit GoKinetic.com.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

