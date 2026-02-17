Provident Bank Strengthens Middle Market Lending Business with the Appointment of Industry Veteran Joseph A. Tammaro, Jr.

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution has announced the appointment of Joseph A. Tammaro, Jr. as Executive Vice President, Head of Middle Market Lending.





In this role, Mr. Tammaro will report to Bill Fink, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, and will be responsible for leading Provident’s Middle Market Lending Group, including business development, customer relationship management, portfolio performance, credit quality, and risk management. He will also play a key role in strategic planning, team leadership and development, and partnering across the organization to deliver comprehensive lending, depository, Treasury Management, and foreign exchange solutions to our Middle Market customers.

“Joe brings the leadership experience and strategic focus needed to drive continued growth in our middle market platform,” said Mr. Fink. “He has a strong track record of building scalable teams, expanding customer relationships, and delivering disciplined, profitable growth. As we continue to invest in this important business line, Joe’s expertise will be instrumental in accelerating our momentum and strengthening our competitive position across the region.”

Mr. Tammaro brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience in commercial banking. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Group Head of Metro PA & NJ Middle Market Lending at TD Bank, where he led teams serving commercial and industrial customers with revenues up to $2 billion. Throughout his career, Mr. Tammaro has demonstrated a strong track record in building high-performing and collaborative teams, managing complex credit portfolios, fostering deep customer relationships, and collaborating across product partners to deliver holistic financial solutions.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Tammaro held several senior leadership roles at TD Bank, including leading the Not-for-Profit Lending Group in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, overseeing healthcare lending teams, and serving as Regional Vice President for the Philadelphia Market, where he managed one of the bank’s largest markets and was recognized for business growth and leadership excellence. He is also highly engaged in the regional business community and brings a strong reputation for customer advocacy and strategic partnership.

“Provident Bank has built a strong foundation in middle market lending, and I see a significant opportunity to build on that progress,” said Mr. Tammaro. “I look forward to working with our teams to expand our market presence, grow customer relationships, and deliver integrated financial solutions that support the long-term success of our middle market customers.”

Mr. Tammaro replaces Wm. J. Ruckert, III, who will be retiring on April 1. During the leadership transition, the two will work closely to ensure a seamless and thoughtful handoff, providing continuity of service and maintaining Provident Bank’s strong, ongoing commitment to supporting its middle market customers.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.98 billion as of December 31, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio - Keith.Buscio@provident.bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2df35f97-6117-4eea-800a-ea49ab03eb49