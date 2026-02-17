Spazious & FirstView Join Visiting Media to Build a Global Platform for Immersive Hospitality Sales

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, the leader in immersive sales enablement for the hospitality industry, today announced that Spazious & FirstView are joining Visiting Media, bringing together three complementary platforms to create a global solution for selling spaces and planning events.

Together, Visiting Media, Spazious & FirstView form one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the hospitality technology market, combining immersive visual selling, 3D event diagramming, digital asset management, and advanced event-space workflows - including interactive space layouts, operational workflows, and instant booking capabilities - into a single, unified vision.

With Visiting Media’s strong presence in the United States, anchored in New York, and Spazious’s established operations across Spain, Europe, and Latin America, the combined company is positioned to serve global hotel groups, venues, and destinations at scale.

The result is a more complete solution that helps hospitality sales teams inspire buyers, simplify complex planning, and convert demand faster, whether selling a single meeting room or an entire destination experience.

“This is about bringing together three teams who share a core belief: selling hospitality should feel as compelling as the experiences themselves,” said Visiting Media CEO Jascha Kaykas-Wolff. “Spazious and FirstView accelerate our platform strategy in a way that directly supports our long-term vision. We want hospitality teams anywhere in the world to sell spaces, events, and experiences with clarity, confidence, and true immersion. Together, we are building a platform that is materially stronger than what any of us could have created independently.”

Spazious and FirstView’s leadership team, including co-founders Antonio Batanero Girbau and Borja De Francisco, will remain actively involved in the business and continue to play key roles within the combined organization.



"For our customers, this is a very meaningful step forward. By joining Visiting Media, we are opening the door to the U.S. market in a way that would have taken us many more years to achieve on our own,” said Spazious CEO Antonio Batanero. “Visiting Media brings deep relationships, strategic partnerships, and scale in the United States, which is incredibly valuable for many of our hotel and venue clients looking to grow internationally. Together, we can offer them not just better technology, but better access, stronger support, and a truly global platform to sell and operate their spaces more effectively.”

For customers of both companies, the transition is designed to be seamless. All existing contracts, services, and support will continue without disruption. Over time, customers will benefit from a unified product roadmap that integrates the strongest capabilities from each platform by expanding functionality, improving workflows, and delivering deeper global expertise.

By uniting immersive selling with purpose-built event and space technology, Visiting Media further strengthens its position as the leading platform for hospitality sales enablement, supporting sales, marketing, and event teams across the entire customer journey.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company on a mission to make selling spaces and experiences simple for hospitality. Its platform transforms sales enablement and digital asset management for property and above-property teams by harnessing immersive technology to drive engagement, efficiency, and competitive advantage. Visiting Media helps hospitality organizations tell richer stories, sell more effectively, and connect buyers to spaces before they ever arrive.

About Spazious & FirstView

Spazious and FirstView are technology companies focused on digitizing and optimizing the way hotels and resorts are marketed and sold online. Together, they provide an end-to-end platform that combines immersive 360º and 3D content to create digital twins of properties with tools that automate and enhance group sales, distribution, and revenue management. Their offering also includes a meetings and events booking engine for direct web sales, as well as a 2D and 3D diagramming solution that enables hotels to design and configure any future setup within an interactive, immersive environment.