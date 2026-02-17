Casey House releases Big Fucking Deal, a short film examining the compounding effects of stigma for people living with HIV

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casey House – a hospital unlike any other providing care for people living with and at risk of HIV – today announces the release of Big Fucking Deal, directed by Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Hubert Davis, as part of the hospital’s ongoing Smash Stigma campaign.

Thanks to decades of scientific innovation, HIV is medically manageable for many people. But the ability to access and sustain consistent HIV care is not equally shared, especially when barriers compound and reinforce one another. A study commissioned by Casey House found that more than half of Canadians (54%) don’t feel they understand what it means to live with HIV today – a gap that leaves stigma unchallenged and barriers unseen. Big Fucking Deal responds by demonstrating how stigma intensifies and outcomes diverge when an HIV diagnosis intersects with challenges such as housing insecurity, substance use dependency, mental health challenges, and discrimination tied to identity.

“We’ve made extraordinary progress in HIV treatment, but equity has not kept pace,” said Joanne Simons, CEO, Casey House. “This film, the sixth edition of our longstanding Smash Stigma initiative, is a call to see the full humanity of people living with HIV. It asks Canadians to replace assumption with understanding and empathy, especially when other challenges are present in people’s lives.”

For people navigating multiple barriers at once, the difference between treatment being available and treatment being truly accessible and sustainable can be enormous. It can mean trying to stay connected to care without stable housing, managing mental illness amid trauma or poverty, or facing discrimination that makes seeking support feel unsafe. The film centres these realities not to sensationalize them, but to make visible what stigma often obscures: the human cost of being misunderstood, unsupported, or judged.

“We approached this as a human story first, not a diagnosis,” said Hubert Davis, founder of Folktale films and director of the film. “It’s about what people are carrying, and how that load is magnified for those living with HIV but also confronting difficult realities of housing, mental illness and substance use dependency. We wanted to honour that reality without over-simplifying it. If Big Fucking Deal does one thing, I hope it helps people see stigma differently and see the person first.”

This tension shows up in what Canadians think it takes to live with HIV today. Medication is widely understood, with 82% of Canadians saying consistent access to medication is typically required to stay healthy. However, fewer recognize the role of stigma-free health care (63%) and stable housing (48%) in making consistent care possible. Trust in care is also fragile: only 44% of Canadians say they are confident that people living with HIV in Canada receive stigma-free health care when they need it.

“The science is clear: HIV treatment works. But there are still gaps in understanding, and too little confidence that people will receive stigma-free care when they need it,” said Yasser Ismail, Chief Strategy & Knowledge Officer, Casey House. “That’s exactly the gap Casey House exists to close, by meeting people where they are and ensuring care is delivered with dignity and without judgement.”

About Casey House:

Casey House is unlike any other hospital. They are a specialty hospital in Toronto providing ground-breaking care to people living with and at risk of HIV. Together with clients, staff, peers and volunteers, they strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe. Casey House offers a growing mix of inpatient, and outpatient services that meet clients where they are in their individual journeys of health and wellness and actively dismantle barriers to care and safe living. As a hospital that strives to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe, they’re also tackling the deeply ingrained stigma associated with HIV. With bold ideas and brave partners, they make the humanity of each client the heart of everything they do.

Survey Methodology:

These findings are from a survey conducted by Casey House from January 16 to 20, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,511 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.