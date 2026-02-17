AI Loves Data - The Natural Evolution of Data Science Salon

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Loves Data (ALD) is the new brand set to energize the community previously known as Data Science Salon (DSS)—one of North America’s most trusted, vendor-neutral communities for AI and data science professionals. The rebrand will be officially announced at the organization’s upcoming event in Austin on February 18, marking a defining milestone as Data Science Salon celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

Founded at a time when “data science” was still emerging into the mainstream, Data Science Salon was among the early communities bringing practitioners together to share real-world learnings, advanced technical insight, and practical applications of machine learning. Over the last decade, that community has grown into a diverse and values-driven network of 225,000+ AI and data science professionals committed to responsible innovation, knowledge-sharing, and building trustworthy systems.

The community’s evolution into AI Loves Data reflects both how far the industry has come—and how much the definition of “data science” has changed.

“Data Science Salon isn’t my first venture—but it’s one of the closest to my heart,” said Anna Anisin, CEO of Data Science Salon and FormulatedBy, the company behind the organization. “Watching it evolve from a niche gathering into a bold, values-driven movement has been deeply rewarding. Our rebrand to AI Loves Data reflects that growth. It’s not just a new name—it’s a statement about who we are now: a diverse community built on trust, inclusivity, and shared curiosity about the future of AI and data.”

A Decade of Community—and a Brand Built for What Comes Next

Over the past 10 years, the industry has undergone a major transformation: AI has rapidly accelerated the practice of data science, shifting the focus from purely analytical exploration to productionized intelligence—where models, automation, and intelligent systems are embedded into business workflows.

In many ways, AI didn’t replace data science—it expanded it, absorbing much of the experimentation and modeling that once defined the “science” side of the field.

AI Loves Data is a brand built for this new era: where applied AI moves faster, reaches more teams, and carries higher stakes—requiring stronger community, clearer leadership, and more collaboration across disciplines.

Leading With Inclusion—and Building Trust Through Community

Since its inception, Data Science Salon has prioritized creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for data science and AI professionals from all backgrounds.

“We are bold in featuring women, people of color, and leaders from a wide range of professional and social backgrounds—so their voices can be heard,” says Anisin. “This rebrand is also for them and by them. The love for data, increased emphasis on AI, and updated voice reflects how their leadership and impact have shaped this community over the years.”

In addition to in-person events hosted across the United States, AI Loves Data will continue to expand year-round programming through webinars, podcasts, newsletters, and articles—strengthening community connection far beyond conference day.

Upcoming Events Under the AI Loves Data Brand

Beginning with Austin on February 18 , all events will take place under the AI Loves Data brand, including:

Details about upcoming events, meetings, and meetups will be available on the Data Science Salon website and soon on the AILovesData website .

About AI Loves Data

Since 2016, AI Loves Data (ALD) has cultivated a diverse, vendor-neutral community for data science and AI professionals across North America. With a commitment to eliminating bias in both recruitment and algorithms, ALD provides a trusted platform for learning, collaboration, and responsible innovation through face-to-face and virtual events, AI Loves Data Webinars, podcasts, meetups, and training sessions—creating a casual yet high-value environment where practitioners share best practices and shape a more inclusive future for AI and data science.