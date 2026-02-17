ARKO Corp. and ARKO Petroleum Corp. Announce Closing of ARKO Petroleum Corp.’s Initial Public Offering

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO”) and ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC) (“APC”), today announced the closing on February 13, 2026 of APC’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 11,111,111 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public at $18.00 per share (the “IPO Price”). In addition, APC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,666,666 shares of APC’s Class A common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the IPO Price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The total net proceeds from the offering were approximately $183.2 million. APC’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “APC.”

Upon the closing of the IPO, ARKO owned 35,000,000 shares of APC's Class B common stock, representing 75.9% of the economic interests in APC and 94.0% of the combined voting power of APC’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock (or 73.3% of the economic interests in APC and 93.2% of the combined voting power if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment).

UBS Investment Bank, Raymond James and Stifel served as lead book-running managers in the IPO. Mizuho and Capital One Securities acted as joint book-running managers in the IPO.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on February 11, 2026. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The IPO was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the IPO may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills Street, Suite 600 Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

About ARKO Corp.

Based in Richmond, VA, ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. ARKO Corp. operates, directly or through its majority ownership of ARKO Petroleum Corp., in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers through our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to substantially all of our retail sites and ARKO Petroleum Corp.’s wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to ARKO Petroleum Corp.’s fleet fueling sites.

About ARKO Petroleum Corp.

ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC) is a growth-oriented, fuel distribution company and one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors by gallons in North America, supplying customers in more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern, and Southwestern United States.

Media Contact

Jordan Mann

ARKO Corp.

ARKO Petroleum Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ARKO@elevate-ir.com