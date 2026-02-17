Enphase Energy Introduces Power Control Software to Improve Commercial Solar Economics

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, announced that it has introduced Power Control software for IQ9™ and IQ8™ Microinverter-based small commercial solar systems. The solution is designed to help installers cut costs, simplify interconnection, and unlock projects that would otherwise stall due to unfavorable project economics.

Enphase Power Control™ software simplifies interconnections, reduces permitting complexity, and avoids costly utility upgrades, making it easier and more cost-effective to design and install small commercial microinverter systems, especially in California. The new software requires the IQ® Gateway Commercial 2 or IQ® Gateway Commercial Pro with either consumption current transformers (CTs) or a DTS-310 remote meter, depending on the monitoring setup. Installers can set the aggregate export limits directly within the Enphase® Installer App.

Enphase is currently one of the few suppliers with commercial inverter configurations listed by the California Energy Commission (CEC) for power control systems (PCS) support, enabling non-export and limited-export configurations that utilities recognize without requiring additional third-party power control hardware in many projects. This distinction allows installers to meet site and utility constraints using software-defined controls rather than custom electrical equipment. For installers, this can mean fewer redesigns, fewer stalled projects, and more commercial jobs that get built.

Enphase Power Control software for commercial projects is designed to help installers:

Control aggregate system export through software-based limits, helping installers avoid transformer upgrades, service resizing, or other costly infrastructure changes that can delay or derail commercial projects.

Streamline commercial solar upgrades and repowering projects by matching planned AC nameplates, helping installers avoid costly re-permitting and Title 24 resubmissions when switching to microinverters.

Simplify California Rule 21 non-export interconnections using certified UL 3141 PCS configurations under Options 8 and 10, helping to reduce interconnection review cycles and avoid separate third-party export-control hardware in many projects.



“Enphase Power Control software has been a game changer for keeping commercial solar projects within reach financially for our clients,” said Keith Kruetzfeldt, president of Suntegrity Solar. “By managing system output in software instead of relying on layers of additional hardware and upgrades, we can keep total project costs down and make more projects financially viable for building owners.”

“Enphase Power Control software is designed to help installers move faster and stay on budget by replacing custom power-control hardware with utility-recognized control functionality, unlocking commercial projects that would otherwise stall due to interconnection or infrastructure constraints,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.

Enphase recently announced first production shipments of its new GaN-based IQ9™ Commercial Microinverters made with domestic content and designed for three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grid configurations. Together with Enphase Power Control software, the new IQ9N-3P™ Microinverters expand the company’s integrated commercial platform, combining high-performance hardware with software-defined control into one unified solution.

