MediWound to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

YAVNE, Israel, February 17, 2026 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Webcast: Available via conference website

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA

Webcast: Available via conference website

A live webcast and replay of each presentation will be accessible through the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations area of MediWound’s website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .



MediWound Contacts:







Hani Luxenburg

Chief Financial Officer

MediWound Ltd.

ir@mediwound.com



Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







