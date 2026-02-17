Absci to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics with generative AI, today announced the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)

Fireside chat on Monday, March 2 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:10 a.m. Pacific Time, and hosting 1x1 meetings

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Fireside chat on Monday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and hosting 1x1 meetings

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit (Miami, FL)

Hosting 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, March 10

KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum (Virtual)

Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time, and hosting 1x1 meetings





Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the TD Cowen, Leerink, and KeyBanc fireside chat sessions on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics including ABS-201™, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern hair-loss. ABS-201 is also being investigated as a potential “best-in-class” therapeutic for endometriosis, a condition with significant unmet medical need and market potential. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with AI Research Labs in New York City and Serbia, and an Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X ( @Abscibio ) and YouTube .

