IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Giorgio R. Saumat, CEO of Earth Science Tech Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features Giorgio R. Saumat, Chairman and CEO of Earth Science Tech Inc. (OTC: ETST), a strategic holding company focused on acquiring and scaling high-potential operating businesses.

To begin the interview, Saumat outlined Earth Science Tech’s core business model and how the company has structured its healthcare operations.

“Earth Science Tech, at this time, is a strategic holding company with core assets in healthcare, mostly compounding pharmaceuticals and online telehealth,” he said. “We are creating a vertically integrated healthcare company. From the marketing side we have Peaks Curative, our online telehealth subsidiary, all the way through Mister Meds and RxCompoundStore.com that fulfill the patient.”

He then discussed the company’s financial discipline and capital markets positioning, emphasizing its balance sheet strength and preparation for a potential uplist.

“We have not had any need to tap the capital markets in the last three years. The company is strong on a cash flow basis and has a very strong balance sheet… There are not many OTC companies that are cash flow positive with positive EPS and a strong balance sheet as we have. We have very little debt. We’re preparing the company for a proper uplist, and I think that’s going to help with our liquidity as the market finally gets to know who we are and gets our story out.”

Looking ahead, Saumat highlighted the company’s profitability, diversification strategy and readiness to scale.

“We are a profitable company, and our earnings and revenue are growing. We made some diversification moves in 2025, and I think we’re going to be building on those throughout the rest of 2026… There are a lot of companies out there much larger than we are that wish they could be in the position that we’re in. Luckily, we’re small and nimble, so we were able to put it together. Now it’s time to scale it, which is what we’re headed toward.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher for a conversation with Giorgio R. Saumat, Chairman and CEO of Earth Science Tech, as he discusses the company’s vertically integrated healthcare model, financial strength and pathway toward scaled growth.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

About Earth Science Tech Inc.

Earth Science Tech Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ETST operates a vertically integrated portfolio that includes high-quality compounding pharmacies, telemedicine platforms, and targeted healthcare facilities. The company currently owns RxCompoundStore.com and Mister Meds, two licensed compounding pharmacies providing sterile and non-sterile medications across a growing network of U.S. states. These operations are supported by Peaks Curative and Doconsultation.com, telemedicine platforms that connect patients with providers for personalized care.

Beyond healthcare, ETST manages Avenvi, its real estate and asset management arm, and MagneChef, a direct-to-consumer brand leveraging proprietary IP for innovative kitchen products. The company is also committed to social responsibility through the Earth Science Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to assisting patients with prescription costs.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

