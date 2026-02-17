Globavend reports strong 2025 financial results with 42% revenue growth

Revenue increased to $23.6 million, a 42.5% growth year-over-year

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, today announced financial results for the year ended September 30, 2025.

“Globavend delivered a strong finish to 2025 with $23.6 million in revenue, representing robust growth of 42.5% year-over-year,” said Frank Yau, Chairman and CEO of Globavend Holdings. “During the year, we handled an average of 10,394 packages every day, representing an increase of 69.4% compared to the previous year, and our average daily revenue by freight weight increased by 12.7% compared to the previous year.”

“Our strategy growth plan is advancing and is benefiting from our support we receive in the capital market and our business presence in the greater China region. Our pipeline is expanding and rapidly maturing, highlighted by the establishment of our subsidiary in China. We believe our continued growth will enhancing our revenue with significant growth into 2026 and beyond,” Yau concluded.

Financial Highlights

Net income of $0.68 million





Operation Highlights

Newly set up subsidiary in China, penetrating into China market

Established corporate infrastructure for further expansion strategy





About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results of Globavend Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about the Company’s financial and operating results, the Company’s goals and commercial plans, and the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance, and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, changes in the Company’s operating plans or funding requirements, changes in customer demands, changes to the Company’s supplier relationships, changes in the availability of labor and other employment needs, changes in the price of necessary expenses required to operate the Company’s business, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2025

(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)

As of September 30, 2024 2025 US$ US$ ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,296,462 $ 7,505,388 Accounts receivable, net 1,684,644 1,004,203 Other receivable - 362,974 Amount due from a director - 33,094 Deposits and prepayment 203,178 42,646 Tax recoverable - 84,352 Deferred costs 374,286 374,286 Contract assets 897,409 553,218 Total current assets $ 5,455,979 $ 9,960,161 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, equipment, net $ 123,101 $ 53,549 Right-of-use assets, operating lease 32,711 28,741 Deposits and prepayment 1,743,423 273,974 Deposits – related party 600,000 897,436 Total non-current assets $ 2,499,235 $ 1,253,700 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,955,214 $ 11,213,861 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 649,183 $ 745,032 Accounts payable – related party 1,627,269 - Other payables and accrued liabilities 235,193 391,868 Contract liabilities - 9,479 Amount due to a director 8,586 - Taxes payables 224,438 - Operating lease liabilities – related party 41,019 30,818 Total current liabilities $ 2,785,688 $ 1,177,197 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,785,688 $ 1,177,197 Commitments EQUITY Ordinary shares, $0.2 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 74,656 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 1,526,113 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025* 14,931 305,228 Management shares, $0.2 par value, designated and authorized pursuant to the Management Shares Board Resolution, nil share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 100 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 - 20 Subscription receivable (13,125 ) (14,125 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,454,741 7,349,249 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - 331 Retained earnings 1,712,979 2,395,961 Total shareholders’ equity $ 5,169,526 $ 10,036,664 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 7,955,214 $ 11,213,861





* Retrospectively applied for effect of Reverse stock split on July 21, 2025.











GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023, 2024 AND 2025

(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)



For the year ended September 30, 2023 2024 2025 Revenue 18,586,528 16,540,179 23,563,957 Cost of revenue 10,521,866 7,223,445 8,130,006 Cost of revenue – related party 6,159,075 6,897,332 13,058,854 Cost of revenue 16,680,941 14,120,777 21,188,860 Gross Profit 1,905,587 2,419,402 2,375,097 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 758,726 1,079,349 1,417,094 Total operating expenses $ 758,726 $ 1,079,349 $ 1,417,094 Income from operations $ 1,146,861 $ 1,340,053 $ 958,003 Other income: Interest income 3,481 68,205 64,346 Interest expense (1,066 ) (2,393 ) (995 ) Other income (expenses) 120,367 156,953 (138,223 ) Total other income (expenses), net 122,782 222,765 (74,872 ) Income before income taxes $ 1,269,643 $ 1,562,818 $ 883,131 Income taxes provision 192,251 223,810 200,149 Net income attributable to Globavend Holdings Limited $ 1,077,392 $ 1,339,008 $ 682,982 Foreign currency translation adjustment $ - $ - $ 331 Comprehensive income $ 1,077,392 $ 1,339,008 $ 683,313 Earnings per share - Basic and diluted* $ 16.42 $ 18.39 $ 1.61 Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding* 65,625 72,798 423,124





* Retrospectively applied for effect of Reverse stock split on July 21, 2025.



