EagleNXT MicaSense™ RedEdge-P Triple Sensor Array Drives Advanced Climate Research 

Superspectral 15-Band Analysis Supporting Forest Research by Shizuoka University in Japan’s Southern Alps

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced the sale of a MicaSense™ RedEdge-P Green sensor to Shizuoka University, completing the University’s MicaSense™ RedEdge-P Triple sensor package with 15 narrow, scientifically targeted spectral bands.

Professor Atsuhiro Iio, Faculty of Agriculture, Forest Science and Bioresource Sciences at Shizuoka University, first acquired a RedEdge-P Dual in 2024 to map the diverse vegetation mosaic of the Minami Alps Biosphere Reserve in Southern Japan. His 2025 research documented measurable shifts in leaf-flushing phenology and drought-induced physiological stress linked to regional warming.

The EagleNXT MicaSense™ RedEdge-P Triple sensor’s 15-band configuration will be used by the University researchers to develop reliable airborne Photochemical Reflectance Index (PRI) measurements, together with enhanced tracking of carotenoid, anthocyanin and chlorophyll-a dynamics associated with vegetative senescence and short-term stress.

“In addition to conventional vegetation indices such as NDVI, we consider it necessary to incorporate indices related to light stress, including the Photochemical Reflectance Index (PRI),” said Professor Iio. “This was the motivation for introducing the Green camera. Beyond phenological monitoring, we also expect this approach to enable early detection of stress-sensitive tree species.”

The Triple configuration provides researchers with airborne PRI readings with excellent signal-to-noise ratio at 2 cm/pixel resolution, a capability that previously required either ground-based leaf-level instruments or expensive hyperspectral systems.

“The RedEdge-P Triple is now the most accessible superspectral sensor tool on the market,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “Fifteen narrow bands in a lightweight, drone-ready package provides affordable capability for universities to conduct their advanced research.”

The RedEdge-P Triple’s 15-band configuration supplies rich, multi-temporal datasets for machine-learning applications, including automated detection of weeds, emerging diseases and blight, capabilities increasingly critical for both academic ecology and precision forestry. Users are also able to observe in detail the processes that drive forest health, carbon sequestration and climate adaptation.

The RedEdge-P Dual and Triple systems are already trusted worldwide for monitoring:

Alpine and tundra ecosystems (permafrost thaw, snowmelt phenology)

Temperate and montane forests (early stress detection, disease mapping)

Coastal wetlands and shallow-water habitats (coastal blue band)

Grasslands and savannas (species differentiation, degradation tracking)

High-value agricultural systems (nutrient status, powdery mildew, senescence)



About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

