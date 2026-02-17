Globavend reports strong 2025 financial results with 42% revenue growth

  • Revenue increased to $23.6 million, a 42.5% growth year-over-year
  • Average daily number of packages increased by 69.4%
  • Average daily revenue per freight weight increased by 12.7%

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, today announced financial results for the year ended September 30, 2025.

“Globavend delivered a strong finish to 2025 with $23.6 million in revenue, representing robust growth of 42.5% year-over-year,” said Frank Yau, Chairman and CEO of Globavend Holdings. “During the year, we handled an average of 10,394 packages every day, representing an increase of 69.4% compared to the previous year, and our average daily revenue by freight weight increased by 12.7% compared to the previous year.”

“Our strategy growth plan is advancing and is benefiting from our support we receive in the capital market and our business presence in the greater China region. Our pipeline is expanding and rapidly maturing, highlighted by the establishment of our subsidiary in China. We believe our continued growth will enhancing our revenue with significant growth into 2026 and beyond,” Yau concluded.

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $0.68 million

Operation Highlights

  • Newly set up subsidiary in China, penetrating into China market
  • Established corporate infrastructure for further expansion strategy

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results of Globavend Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about the Company’s financial and operating results, the Company’s goals and commercial plans, and the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance, and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, changes in the Company’s operating plans or funding requirements, changes in customer demands, changes to the Company’s supplier relationships, changes in the availability of labor and other employment needs, changes in the price of necessary expenses required to operate the Company’s business, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Globavend Holdings Limited
Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO
project@globavend.com (61) 8 6141 3263

GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)
 
 As of September 30,
 
 2024
 2025
 
 US$
 US$
 
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents$2,296,462  $7,505,388  
Accounts receivable, net 1,684,644   1,004,203  
Other receivable -   362,974  
Amount due from a director -   33,094  
Deposits and prepayment 203,178   42,646  
Tax recoverable -   84,352  
Deferred costs 374,286   374,286  
Contract assets 897,409   553,218  
Total current assets$5,455,979  $9,960,161  
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Property, plant, equipment, net$123,101  $53,549  
Right-of-use assets, operating lease 32,711   28,741  
Deposits and prepayment 1,743,423   273,974  
Deposits – related party 600,000   897,436  
Total non-current assets$2,499,235  $1,253,700  
TOTAL ASSETS$7,955,214  $11,213,861  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable$649,183  $745,032  
Accounts payable – related party 1,627,269   -  
Other payables and accrued liabilities 235,193   391,868  
Contract liabilities -   9,479  
Amount due to a director 8,586   -  
Taxes payables 224,438   -  
Operating lease liabilities – related party 41,019   30,818  
Total current liabilities$2,785,688  $1,177,197  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES$2,785,688  $1,177,197  
         
Commitments        
         
EQUITY        
         
Ordinary shares, $0.2 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 74,656 shares issued
   and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 1,526,113 shares issued and
   outstanding as of September 30, 2025*		 14,931   305,228  
Management shares, $0.2 par value, designated and authorized pursuant to the
   Management Shares Board Resolution, nil share issued and outstanding as of
   September 30, 2024 and 100 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
   2025		 -   20  
Subscription receivable (13,125)  (14,125) 
Additional paid-in capital 3,454,741   7,349,249  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income -   331  
Retained earnings 1,712,979   2,395,961  
Total shareholders’ equity$5,169,526  $10,036,664  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$7,955,214  $11,213,861  
 
*      Retrospectively applied for effect of reverse stock split on July 21, 2025.
 


GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023, 2024 AND 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)
 
 For the year ended September 30,
 
 2023
 2024
 2025
 
             
Revenue 18,586,528   16,540,179   23,563,957  
             
Cost of revenue 10,521,866   7,223,445   8,130,006  
Cost of revenue – related party 6,159,075   6,897,332   13,058,854  
Cost of revenue 16,680,941   14,120,777   21,188,860  
             
Gross Profit 1,905,587   2,419,402   2,375,097  
             
Operating expenses:            
General and administrative expenses 758,726   1,079,349   1,417,094  
Total operating expenses$758,726  $1,079,349  $1,417,094  
             
Income from operations$1,146,861  $1,340,053  $958,003  
             
Other income:            
Interest income 3,481   68,205   64,346  
Interest expense (1,066)  (2,393)  (995) 
Other income (expenses) 120,367   156,953   (138,223) 
Total other income (expenses), net 122,782   222,765   (74,872) 
             
Income before income taxes$1,269,643  $1,562,818  $883,131  
Income taxes provision 192,251   223,810   200,149  
Net income attributable to Globavend Holdings Limited$1,077,392  $1,339,008  $682,982  
             
Foreign currency translation adjustment$-  $-  $331  
Comprehensive income$1,077,392  $1,339,008  $683,313  
             
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted*$16.42  $18.39  $1.61  
             
Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Number of Ordinary Shares
   Outstanding*		 65,625   72,798   423,124  
 
*      Retrospectively applied for effect of reverse stock split on July 21, 2025.
 
 
 

