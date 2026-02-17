Globavend reports strong 2025 financial results with 42% revenue growth

- Revenue increased to $23.6 million, a 42.5% growth year-over-year
PERTH, Australia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, today announced financial results for the year ended September 30, 2025.
“Globavend delivered a strong finish to 2025 with $23.6 million in revenue, representing robust growth of 42.5% year-over-year,” said Frank Yau, Chairman and CEO of Globavend Holdings. “During the year, we handled an average of 10,394 packages every day, representing an increase of 69.4% compared to the previous year, and our average daily revenue by freight weight increased by 12.7% compared to the previous year.”
“Our strategy growth plan is advancing and is benefiting from our support we receive in the capital market and our business presence in the greater China region. Our pipeline is expanding and rapidly maturing, highlighted by the establishment of our subsidiary in China. We believe our continued growth will enhancing our revenue with significant growth into 2026 and beyond,” Yau concluded.
Financial Highlights
- Revenue grew 42.5% year-over-year to $23.6 million
- Average daily number of packages increased by 69.4%
- Average daily revenue per freight weight increased by 12.7%
- Net income of $0.68 million
Operation Highlights
- Newly set up subsidiary in China, penetrating into China market
- Established corporate infrastructure for further expansion strategy
About Globavend Holdings Limited
Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results of Globavend Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about the Company’s financial and operating results, the Company’s goals and commercial plans, and the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance, and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, changes in the Company’s operating plans or funding requirements, changes in customer demands, changes to the Company’s supplier relationships, changes in the availability of labor and other employment needs, changes in the price of necessary expenses required to operate the Company’s business, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Globavend Holdings Limited
Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO
project@globavend.com (61) 8 6141 3263
|GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)
|As of September 30,
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,296,462
|$
|7,505,388
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,684,644
|1,004,203
|Other receivable
|-
|362,974
|Amount due from a director
|-
|33,094
|Deposits and prepayment
|203,178
|42,646
|Tax recoverable
|-
|84,352
|Deferred costs
|374,286
|374,286
|Contract assets
|897,409
|553,218
|Total current assets
|$
|5,455,979
|$
|9,960,161
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant, equipment, net
|$
|123,101
|$
|53,549
|Right-of-use assets, operating lease
|32,711
|28,741
|Deposits and prepayment
|1,743,423
|273,974
|Deposits – related party
|600,000
|897,436
|Total non-current assets
|$
|2,499,235
|$
|1,253,700
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|7,955,214
|$
|11,213,861
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|649,183
|$
|745,032
|Accounts payable – related party
|1,627,269
|-
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|235,193
|391,868
|Contract liabilities
|-
|9,479
|Amount due to a director
|8,586
|-
|Taxes payables
|224,438
|-
|Operating lease liabilities – related party
|41,019
|30,818
|Total current liabilities
|$
|2,785,688
|$
|1,177,197
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|2,785,688
|$
|1,177,197
|Commitments
|EQUITY
|Ordinary shares, $0.2 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 74,656 shares issued
and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 1,526,113 shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2025*
|14,931
|305,228
|Management shares, $0.2 par value, designated and authorized pursuant to the
Management Shares Board Resolution, nil share issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2024 and 100 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2025
|-
|20
|Subscription receivable
|(13,125
|)
|(14,125
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,454,741
|7,349,249
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|-
|331
|Retained earnings
|1,712,979
|2,395,961
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|5,169,526
|$
|10,036,664
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|7,955,214
|$
|11,213,861
|* Retrospectively applied for effect of reverse stock split on July 21, 2025.
|GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023, 2024 AND 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)
|For the year ended September 30,
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Revenue
|18,586,528
|16,540,179
|23,563,957
|Cost of revenue
|10,521,866
|7,223,445
|8,130,006
|Cost of revenue – related party
|6,159,075
|6,897,332
|13,058,854
|Cost of revenue
|16,680,941
|14,120,777
|21,188,860
|Gross Profit
|1,905,587
|2,419,402
|2,375,097
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative expenses
|758,726
|1,079,349
|1,417,094
|Total operating expenses
|$
|758,726
|$
|1,079,349
|$
|1,417,094
|Income from operations
|$
|1,146,861
|$
|1,340,053
|$
|958,003
|Other income:
|Interest income
|3,481
|68,205
|64,346
|Interest expense
|(1,066
|)
|(2,393
|)
|(995
|)
|Other income (expenses)
|120,367
|156,953
|(138,223
|)
|Total other income (expenses), net
|122,782
|222,765
|(74,872
|)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|1,269,643
|$
|1,562,818
|$
|883,131
|Income taxes provision
|192,251
|223,810
|200,149
|Net income attributable to Globavend Holdings Limited
|$
|1,077,392
|$
|1,339,008
|$
|682,982
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|331
|Comprehensive income
|$
|1,077,392
|$
|1,339,008
|$
|683,313
|Earnings per share - Basic and diluted*
|$
|16.42
|$
|18.39
|$
|1.61
|Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Number of Ordinary Shares
Outstanding*
|65,625
|72,798
|423,124
|* Retrospectively applied for effect of reverse stock split on July 21, 2025.