Nasus Pharma to Present Data Highlighting Superior Nasal Deposition and Stability of Intranasal Epinephrine Powder at AAAAI 2026

TEL AVIV, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) ("Nasus Pharma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced that upcoming data for NS002, the Company’s investigational intranasal epinephrine powder formulation, will be presented at AAAAI 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place in Philadelphia, PA, USA, February 27 to March 2.

“We are excited to share data highlighting NS002’s potential for superior epinephrine absorption and robust formulation stability,” said Dan Teleman, Chief Executive Officer of Nasus Pharma. “Designed as a needle-free intranasal powder, NS002 aims to deliver epinephrine more rapidly in emergency situations, and the data being presented underscore the potential advantages of the powder technology. We believe NS002 represents a unique and potentially superior differentiated epinephrine delivery option for the treatment of anaphylaxis, where seconds truly matter.”

Presentation details:

Nasal epinephrine spray for anaphylaxis: which is better - powder or liquid? Nasal powder has significantly higher deposition in the nasal cavity in comparison to liquid nasal spray which could lead to enhanced blood absorption Title: Poster presentation Format: Tair Lapidot, PhD, VP R&D and Clinical Development, Nasus Pharma Corresponding author: Anaphylaxis and Venom Allergy Session: March 1, 2026, at 9:45-10:45 AM Session date and time: 592 Poster ID: Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E Location:

FMXIN002 Epinephrine Intranasal Powder Spray is Stable Throughout 3 Freeze-Thaw Cycles Title: Poster presentation Format: Tair Lapidot, PhD, VP R&D and Clinical Development, Nasus Pharma Corresponding author: Anaphylaxis and Venom Allergy Session: March 1, 2026, at 9:45-10:45 AM Session date and time: 593 Poster ID: Convention Center, Level 2, Hall E Location:

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus’ intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle-free, easy-to-use alternatives. Nasus’ proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products. For further information about the Company, please visit www.nasuspharma.com or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will”, “would,” or the negative of these words, similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nasus Pharma is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the potential of NS002 for superior epinephrine absorption; its aim to deliver epinephrine more rapidly in emergency situations; and the belief that NS002 represents a unique and potentially superior differentiated epinephrine delivery option for the treatment of anaphylaxis. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus dated August 12, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

