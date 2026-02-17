Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds BYND Investors of the March 24, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Beyond Meat, Inc. Securities Class Action

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Beyond Meat's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) the book value of certain of Beyond Meat’s long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that the Company would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge; and (ii) the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat’s ability to timely file its periodic filings with the SEC.

If you purchased Beyond Meat shares between February 27, 2025 and November 11, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/beyond-meat/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 24, 2026.

