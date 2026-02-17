Leading Financial Communications and Marketing Firm Vocatus is Named a Finalist in the Thirteenth Family Wealth Report Awards 2026 in Best Marketing or PR Campaign Category

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocatus, a leading communications and marketing firm serving the financial services industry, announced that it has been selected as a finalist in the Best Marketing or PR Campaign category at the Thirteenth Family Wealth Report Awards 2026.

Beyond its own recognition, Vocatus’ clients are finalists in 15 categories at the prestigious Family Wealth Report Awards this year.

“We are honored that our team has yet again been recognized for its work in telling the story of world-class wealth management and financial services firms,” said Ray Hennessey, Chief Executive Officer of Vocatus. “While we’re thrilled to be finalists ourselves, we’re even prouder that our clients have been recognized for their work, as well. We are thankful to the entire team at Family Wealth Report for this honor.”

Founded in 2022, Vocatus serves dozens of clients, from startups to some of the most established names in the financial services industry. Last year, Vocatus was awarded the Best Marketing or PR Campaign at the Family Wealth Awards and won the WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Best PR Campaign.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards celebrate innovation and excellence among the firms, teams, and individuals serving North America’s family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities. These prestigious awards shine a spotlight on those making a real impact in the industry.

“Every entrant has undergone a rigorous and truly independent judging process, and each should be justly proud of their achievement,” said Stephen Harris, CEO of Clearview Financial Media and publisher of Family Wealth Report. “Reaching this stage is a clear testament to the quality and impact of their work within the family wealth sector.”

Winners will be announced on April 30, 2026, at the gala dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

About Vocatus

Vocatus is a leading communications, marketing and public relations firm, serving the financial services industry. With specialists across media and journalism, Vocatus provides high-level support to individuals and businesses, including wealth management firms, asset managers, fintech companies and business service providers.

About Clearview Financial Media Ltd (“Clearview”)

Clearview Financial Media was founded in 2004 by Chief Executive Stephen Harris, with a mission to deliver high-quality, ‘need-to-know’ intelligence for the global private wealth community. Headquartered in London with a truly international reach, Clearview is the publisher of the WealthBriefing group of newswires, complemented by in-depth research reports, newsletters, and a global program of thought-leadership events and prestigious awards. Clearview continues to serve as a trusted source of insight, recognition, and connection for leading professionals in the wealth management and family office sectors worldwide.