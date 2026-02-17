Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds QURE Investors of the April 13, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the uniQure N.V. Securities Class Action

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against uniQure N.V. (“uniQure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QURE). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding uniQure’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the design of uniQure’s Pivotal Study—including comparison of the Pivotal Study results to the ENROLL-HD external historical data set—was not fully approved by the FDA; and (2) Defendants downplayed the likelihood that, despite purportedly highly successful results from the Pivotal Study, uniQure would have to delay its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) timeline to perform additional studies to supplement its BLA submission.

If you purchased uniQure shares between September 24, 2025 and October 31, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/uniqure/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 13, 2026.

